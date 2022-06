Hopkinton High School Athletic Director Rich Cormier announced Thursday that he is stepping down at the end of this school year so he can spend more time with his family. “This last year in particular has been incredibly challenging personally and professionally and I have reached a point where I can’t continue in this role,” Cormier wrote in an email. “Simply put, the demands and responsibilities of this role are preventing me from being the father and husband I want to be for my family. I will be transitioning into a position outside the field of education, and while I am positive that I will miss many aspects of my role as athletic director, I am excited for this new opportunity and challenge.”

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO