'Ding Dong, Avon Calling'. Well, hold on just a minute. Instead of Avon calling on us, let's go ahead and call on Avon. Having grown up on a small farm near a small town (No, not in South Dakota but within about a proverbial stone's throw away), I've always had a special place in my heart for the communities where, as they say, everyone knows everyone. And it's those kinds of towns that make South Dakota the greatest place to live in the entire country.

AVON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO