City Celebrates 2nd Anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit

 3 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi will host a “Fitness Fest 2022” to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront. The event was created as a City wellness initiative during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic to increase physical activity and promote a healthier Corpus Christi. Since May 30, 2020, there have been 76 Safe Fun-Fit events and 40 5k/10k runs sponsored by State Representative Todd Hunter. Since its commencement, Safe Fun-Fit has had over 8,000 participants.

“Fitness Fest 2022” will take place at The Water’s Edge Park, 402 South Shoreline Boulevard, on Saturday, June 18, from 7:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Schedule of FREE events:

  • 7:15 a.m. – Fun run kid’s race, 5k, 10k, and relay
  • 8:00 a.m. - Back to Basics Fitness class
  • 9:00 a.m. – Yoga Classes for all
  • 10:00 a.m. – Zumba Classes
  • 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Health Fair with wellness screenings, body mass index screenings, nutrition information, diabetes testing, and COVID-19 shots.

The Fitness Lane will span 1.5 miles for participants to run, jog or walk along the Bayfront towards Cole Park. The route will begin along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, then southbound, to Cole Park, with the turnaround at Oleander Point at Cole Park. Chairman Todd Hunter sponsors the kids 1K, 5K, 10K, and relay.

The event will include activities for all ages. Please bring your children to our Kids Fitness Zone, which will consist of lawn games, obstacle courses, bounce houses, and a free goodie bag and kite upon arrival. H-E-B is sponsoring snacks, and Smoothie King will be offering free smoothies. Humana, Driscoll Children’s Health Plan, Conviva, TLC Complete Care, and the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District will have giveaways onsite for all participants. All snacks, giveaways, and goodie bags are available while supplies last.

Residents can register online for this free event at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Each fitness class is capped at 30 to 35 participants. Youth ages 8 to 15 who attend classes must be accompanied by an adult—check-in at the table when you arrive.

For more information, please call Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

