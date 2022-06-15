ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The histone H2B Arg95 residue links the pheromone response pathway to rapamycin-induced G arrest in yeast

By Abdallah Alhaj Sulaiman
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBalasubramanian MoovarkumudalvanÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1140-883X1 &. Rapamycin is an immunosuppressant used for treating many types of diseases such as kidney carcinomas. In yeast, rapamycin inhibits the TORC1 kinase signaling pathway causing rapid alteration in gene expression and ultimately cell cycle arrest in G1 through mechanisms that are not fully understood. Herein, we...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Selective cell cycleÂ arrest in glioblastoma cell lines by quantum molecular resonance alone or in combination with temozolomide

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain cancer, characterised by high proliferation rates and cell invasiveness. Despite advances in surgery and radio-chemotherapy, patients continue to have poor prognoses, with a survival rate of 14"“15 months. Thus, new therapeutic strategies are needed. Non-ionising electromagnetic fields represent an emerging option given the potential advantages of safety, low toxicity and the possibility to be combined with other therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Possible role of insulin resistance in activation of plasma xanthine oxidoreductase in health check-up examinees

We previously found an association of insulin resistance (IR) with plasma xanthine oxidoreductase (XOR) activity in a cross-sectional study. However, whether IR induces increased XOR activity has not been elucidated. This retrospective longitudinal observational study included 347 participants (173 males, 174 females) who underwent annual health examinations and were medication naÃ¯ve. Homeostasis model assessment of IR (HOMA-IR) index, and physical and laboratory measurements were determined at the baseline. At baseline and 12-month follow-up examinations, plasma XOR activity was determined using our novel assay based on [13C2,15N2] xanthine and liquid chromatography/triple quadrupole mass spectrometry. Subjects with IR, defined as HOMA-IR index"‰â‰¥"‰1.7 (n"‰="‰92), exhibited significantly (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher plasma XOR activity levels than those without IR (n"‰="‰255), with an increase in that activity seen in 180 (51.9%) after 12Â months. Multivariable linear and logistic regression analyses showed that IR, but not BMI or waist circumference, at baseline was significantly associated with plasma XOR activity (Î²"‰="‰0.094, p"‰="‰0.033) and increased plasma XOR activity over the 12-month period (odds ratio, 1.986; 95% confidence interval, 1.048"“3.761; p"‰="‰0.035), after adjustments for various clinical parameters, including plasma XOR activity at baseline. These results suggest that IR induces increased plasma XOR activity in a manner independent of adiposity.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Residues#Histone H2b#Balasubramanian##G1
Nature.com

Gallstones and risk of cancers of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas: a prospective study within two U.S. cohorts

Gallstones may result in inflammation, altered bile flow, and changes in metabolic hormone levels, thereby increasing cancer risk. However, previous studies for gallstones and cancers of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas in the U.S. were relatively limited. Methods. We followed 115,036 women from the Nurses' Health Study (1982"“2012) and...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

"Off-the-Shelf" Cancer Vaccine Delivers Double Punch to Tumors

When normal cells experience DNA damage, they present proteins on their outer surfaces that serve as a “kill me” signal to both T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, members of the immune system that come and destroy the labeled cells. Some cancer cells, however, have figured out how to clip those proteins off of their surfaces, allowing them to evade detection by the immune system’s search-and-destroy team.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Universe Today

China’s Lunar Lander Finds Water Under its Feet

Earlier this year, scientists from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander revealed they had found evidence of water in the form of hydroxyl from in-situ measurements taken while lander was on the Moon. Now, they have confirmed the finding with laboratory analysis of the lunar samples from Chang’E-5 that were returned to Earth. The amount of water detected varied across the randomly chosen samples taken from around the base of the lander, from 0 to 180 parts per million (ppm), mean value of 28.5?ppm, which is on the weak end of lunar hydration.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Predictive factors of responsiveness to a body weight reduction program in Prader"“Willi patients at 6Â years of follow"‘up

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09096-x, Published online 25 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Progetti di Ricerca Corrente, Istituto Auxologico Italiano IRCCS, Milan, Italy (research project code: 01C123, acronym: Mebascocopws).". The original Article has been corrected.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Spatial profiling of early primate gastrulation in utero

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Gastrulation controls the emergence of cellular diversity and axis...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relating SARS-CoV-2 variants using cellular automata imaging

We classify the main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus representing a given biological sequence coded as a symbolic digital sequence and by its evolution by a cellular automata with a properly chosen rule. The spike protein, common to all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is then by the picture of the cellular automaton evolution yielding a visible representation of important features of the protein. We use information theory Hamming distance between different stages of the evolution of the cellular automaton for seven variants relative to the original Wuhan/China virus. We show that our approach allows to classify and group variants with common ancestors and same mutations. Although being a simpler method, it can be used as an alternative for building phylogenetic trees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Technical report: an online international weight control registry to inform precision approaches to healthy weight management

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Personalizing approaches to prevention and treatment of obesity will be a crucial aspect of precision health initiatives. However, in considering individual susceptibility to obesity, much remains to be learned about how to support healthy weight management in different population subgroups, environments and geographical locations.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Genome-wide polygenic score to predict chronic kidney disease across ancestries

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a common complex condition associated with high morbidity and mortality. Polygenic prediction could enhance CKD screening and prevention; however, this approach has not been optimized for ancestrally diverse populations. By combining APOL1 risk genotypes with genome-wide association studies (GWAS) of kidney function, we designed, optimized and validated a genome-wide polygenic score (GPS) for CKD. The new GPS was tested in 15 independent cohorts, including 3 cohorts of European ancestry (n"‰="‰97,050), 6 cohorts of African ancestry (n"‰="‰14,544), 4 cohorts of Asian ancestry (n"‰="‰8,625) and 2 admixed Latinx cohorts (n"‰="‰3,625). We demonstrated score transferability with reproducible performance across all tested cohorts. The top 2% of the GPS was associated with nearly threefold increased risk of CKD across ancestries. In African ancestry cohorts, the APOL1 risk genotype and polygenic component of the GPS had additive effects on the risk of CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Myeloid lineage enhancers drive oncogene synergy in CEBPA/CSF3R mutant acute myeloid leukemia

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13364-2, published online 29 November 2019. Since the publication of this work, Brittany M. Curtiss has changed their name from Brittany M. Smith. This has now been amended. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, 97239, USA. Theodore...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Site-selective, stereocontrolled glycosylation of minimally protected sugars

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of general and efficient methods for the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The metaxenia effects of different pollen grains on secondary metabolites enzymes and sugars of 'Piarom' date palm fruit

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Synthesis of a monolayer fullerene network

Two-dimensional (2D) carbon materials, such as graphene, have attracted particular attention owing to the exceptional carrier transport characteristics that arise from the unique Ï€-electron system in their conjugated carbon network structure1,2,3,4. To complement zero-bandgap graphene, material scientists have devoted considerable effort to identifying 2D carbon materials5,6,7,8. However, it is a challenge to prepare large-sized single-crystal 2D carbon materials with moderate bandgaps5,9. Here we prepare a single-crystal 2D carbon material, namely monolayer quasi-hexagonal-phase fullerene (C60), with a large size via an interlayer bonding cleavage strategy. In this monolayer polymeric C60, cluster cages of C60 are covalently bonded with each other in a plane, forming a regular topology that is distinct from that in conventional 2D materials. Monolayer polymeric C60 exhibits high crystallinity and good thermodynamic stability, and the electronic band structure measurement reveals a transport bandgap of about 1.6"‰electronvolts. Furthermore, an asymmetric lattice structure endows monolayer polymeric C60 with notable in-plane anisotropic properties, including anisotropic phonon modes and conductivity. This 2D carbon material with a moderate bandgap and unique topological structure offers an interesting platform for potential application in 2D electronic devices.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy