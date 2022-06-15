ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Comparative evaluation of biomedical and phytochemical applications of zinc nanoparticles by using Fagonia cretica extracts

By Bushra Hafeez Kiani
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of the green approach for nanoparticle synthesis yielded noticeable concern due to its eco-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and reduced production of toxic chemicals. The current study was designed to formulate Zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZnO NPs) by using Fagonia cretica extracts, evaluating its phytochemical content, and different biological activities. Four different solvents;...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Nature.com

Author Correction: Detection of aberrant splicing events in RNA-seq data using FRASER

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20573-7, published online 22 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, it was incorrectly stated that the GTEx dataset version V7 aligned with STAR was used. Throughout, the GTEx dataset version V6p aligned with TopHat was used. In addition, it was stated incorrectly that we filtered out splice sites and introns with zero coverage in 95% of the sample. Instead, we kept only splice sites and introns with at least one read coverage in 95% of the samples. These errors do not affect any of the results or conclusions of the study. Corrections to the text are listed below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evidence of multidimensional gender inequality in energy services from a large-scale household survey in India

Energy access delivers broad socio-economic benefits, but few studies have examined how benefits are allocated within the household. Here we conduct a large-scale survey with 4,624 respondents across six Indian states to provide results on intra-household differences across multiple outcome dimensions of energy service, including knowledge, satisfaction, utilization and opinion. Using a Women's Empowerment Index (WEI) to measure household-level gender equality, we find that women in low-WEI households are less aware of energy services and use less electricity than their spouses. This awareness gap manifests in differences in satisfaction, as women in higher-WEI households show more concern with energy services and fuel sources. Overall, these results signify that the 'one-size-fits-all' approach of providing energy access may not effectively meet the goal of sustainable energy for all. Bridging the gender gap through targeted information and learning campaigns that empower and educate women could unlock additional support for sustainable energy policies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In-vitro antiproliferative efficacy of Abrus precatorius seed extracts on cervical carcinoma

Abrus precatorius is a tropical medicinal plant with multiple medicinal benefits whose seeds have not yet been studied against cervicalÂ cancer. Herein, we have assessed the antioxidant and antiproliferative properties of seed extracts (ethyl acetate and 70% ethanol) prepared from Soxhlet and Maceration extraction methods against Hep2C and HeLa Cells. We observed that the APE (Sox) extract had a significantly higher total flavonoid content, APA (Mac) extract had a high total phenolic content, and APA (Sox) extract had a high total tannin content. Further, HPLC analysis of extracts revealed the presence of tannic acid and rutin. Moreover, APA (Sox) exhibited the highest free radical scavenging activity. APE (Mac) had the best antiproliferative activity against Hep2C cells, while APA (Sox) had the best antiproliferative activity against HeLa cells. In Hep2C cells, APE (Mac) extract revealed the highest SOD, catalase activity, GSH content, and the lowest MDA content, whereas APA (Mac) extract demonstrated the highest GST activity. In HeLa cells, APA (Sox) extract showed the highest SOD, GST activity, GSH content, and the least MDA content, whereas APA (Mac) extract showed the highest catalase activity. Lastly, docking results suggested maximum binding affinity of tannic acid with HER2 and GCR receptors. This study provides evidence thatÂ A. precatorius seedÂ extracts possess promising bioactive compounds with probable anticancer and antioxidant properties against cervical cancer for restricting tumor growth.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com

The metaxenia effects of different pollen grains on secondary metabolites enzymes and sugars of 'Piarom' date palm fruit

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Serum folate levels and hypertension

We aimed to examine the association between serum folate levels and hypertension in Korean adults. Our study population was 6343 Korean adults whose blood pressure and folate levels were measured in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2016"“2018. We aggregated the study populations into quintiles according to serum folate levels (1.5"“4.3, 4.4"“5.7, 5.8"“7.5, 7.6"“10.3, and 10.4"“35.9Â ng/mL). Multivariable logistic and linear regression models were used to analyze the relationships between serum folate levels, blood pressure, and hypertension. The weighted average of serum folate levels was 7.4Â ng/mL, and the weighted prevalence of hypertension was 30.4% in the study populations. After adjusting for all potential confounders, compared to those in the lowest quintile of serum folate levels, systolic and diastolic blood pressure of the people in the other quintiles were not significantly different. The linear relationship between serum folate levels and blood pressure was not statistically significant. The odds for hypertension were not significantly different across the quintiles of serum folate levels. This study showed high serum folate levels was not significantly associated with lowering hypertension in Korean adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Site-selective, stereocontrolled glycosylation of minimally protected sugars

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of general and efficient methods for the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ductile deformation during carbonation of serpentinized peridotite

Carbonated serpentinites (listvenites) in the Samail Ophiolite, Oman, record mineralization of 1"“2 Gt of CO2, but the mechanisms providing permeability for continued reactive fluid flow are unclear. Based on samples of the Oman Drilling Project, here we show that listvenites with a penetrative foliation have abundant microstructures indicating that the carbonation reaction occurred during deformation. Folded magnesite veins mark the onset of carbonation, followed by deformation during carbonate growth. Undeformed magnesite and quartz overgrowths indicate that deformation stopped before the reaction was completed. We propose deformation by dilatant granular flow and dissolution-precipitation assisted the reaction, while deformation in turn was localized in the weak reacting mass. Lithostatic pore pressures promoted this process, creating dilatant porosity for CO2 transport and solid volume increase. This feedback mechanism may be common in serpentinite-bearing fault zones and the mantle wedge overlying subduction zones, allowing massive carbonation of mantle rocks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Southern hemisphere forced millennial scale Indian summer monsoon variability during the late Pleistocene

Peninsular India hosts the initial rain-down of the Indian Summer Monsoon (ISM) after which winds travel further east inwards into Asia. Stalagmite oxygen isotope composition from this region, such as those from Belum Cave, preserve the vital signals of the past ISM variability. These archives experience a single wet season with a single dominant moisture source annually. Here we present high-resolution Î´18O, Î´13C and trace element (Mg/Ca, Sr/Ca, Ba/Ca, Mn/Ca) time series from a Belum Cave stalagmite spanning glacial MIS-6 (from"‰~"‰183 to"‰~"‰175Â kyr) and interglacial substages MIS-5c-5a (~"‰104Â kyr to"‰~"‰82Â kyr). With most paleomonsoon reconstructions reporting coherent evolution of northern hemisphere summer insolation and ISM variability on orbital timescale, we focus on understanding the mechanisms behind millennial scale variability. Finding that the two are decoupled over millennial timescales, we address the role of the Southern Hemisphere processes in modulating monsoon strength as a part of the Hadley circulation. We identify several strong and weak episodes of ISM intensity during 104"“82Â kyr. Some of the weak episodes correspond to warming in the southern hemisphere associated with weak cross-equatorial winds. We show that during the MIS-5 substages, ISM strength gradually declined with millennial scale variability linked to Southern Hemisphere temperature changes which in turn modulate the strength of the Mascarene High.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A focus groups study on data sharing and research data management

Data sharing can accelerate scientific discovery while increasing return on investment beyond the researcher or group that produced them. Data repositories enable data sharing and preservation over the long term, but little is known about scientists' perceptions of them and their perspectives on data management and sharing practices. Using focus groups with scientists from five disciplines (atmospheric and earth science, computer science, chemistry, ecology, and neuroscience), we asked questions about data management to lead into a discussion of what features they think are necessary to include in data repository systems and services to help them implement the data sharing and preservation parts of their data management plans. Participants identified metadata quality control and training as problem areas in data management. Additionally, participants discussed several desired repository features, including: metadata control, data traceability, security, stable infrastructure, and data use restrictions. We present their desired repository features as a rubric for the research community to encourage repository utilization. Future directions for research are discussed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Limited and unlimited wants examined

Always aspiring for more is a side of human nature that does not accord well with sustainable resource use. However, recent results show that this facet of human nature may not be as typical as previously assumed, potentially opening up a more sustainable and just future for humanity. Over time,...
SWEDEN
Nature.com

Unsupervised learning architecture for classifying the transient noise of interferometric gravitational-wave detectors

In the data obtained by laser interferometric gravitational wave detectors, transient noise with non-stationary and non-Gaussian features occurs at a high rate. This often results in problems such as detector instability and the hiding and/or imitation of gravitational-wave signals. This transient noise has various characteristics in the time"“frequency representation, which is considered to be associated with environmental and instrumental origins. Classification of transient noise can offer clues for exploring its origin and improving the performance of the detector. One approach for accomplishing this is supervised learning. However, in general, supervised learning requires annotation of the training data, and there are issues with ensuring objectivity in the classification and its corresponding new classes. By contrast, unsupervised learning can reduce the annotation work for the training data and ensure objectivity in the classification and its corresponding new classes. In this study, we propose an unsupervised learning architecture for the classification of transient noise that combines a variational autoencoder and invariant information clustering. To evaluate the effectiveness of the proposed architecture, we used the dataset (time"“frequency two-dimensional spectrogram images and labels) of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) first observation run prepared by the Gravity Spy project. The classes provided by our proposed unsupervised learning architecture were consistent with the labels annotated by the Gravity Spy project, which manifests the potential for the existence of unrevealed classes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Data-driven spatiotemporal assessment of the event-size distribution of the Groningen extraction-induced seismicity catalogue

For induced seismicity, the non-stationary, heterogeneous character of subsurface stress perturbations can be a source of spatiotemporal variations in the scaling of event sizes; one of the critical parameters controlling seismic hazard and risk. We demonstrate and test a systematic, statistical, penalized-likelihood approach to analysing both spatial and temporal variations in event size distributions. The methodology used is transferable to the risk analysis of any subsurface operation, especially for small earthquake catalogues. We explore the whole solution space and circumvent conventional, arbitrary choices that require a priori knowledge of these variations. We assess the effect of possible bias in the derivation, e.g., due to tapering of the earthquake-size distribution, correlation between the b-value and the magnitude of completeness and correlation between the b-value and the largest magnitude observed. We analyse the spatiotemporal variations in the earthquake-size distribution of the Groningen induced seismicity catalogue (December 1991"“November 16, 2021). We find statistically significant spatial variations without any compelling, statistical evidence of a temporal variation. Furthermore, we find that the largest magnitudes observed are inconsistent with the sampling statistics of an unconstrained earthquake-size distribution. Current risk assessment models likely overestimate the probability of larger magnitude events (M"‰â‰¥"‰3.0) and thus the risk posed.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

A practical fluorosulfonylating platform via photocatalytic imidazolium-based SOF radical reagent

Sulfonyl fluorides are key components in the fields of chemical biology, materials science and drug discovery. In this line, the highly active SO2F radical has been employed for the construction of sulfonyl fluorides, but the utilization of gaseous ClSO2F as radical precursor is limited due to the tedious and hazardous preparation. Meanwhile, the synthesis of sulfonyl fluorides from inert SO2F2 gas through a fluorosulfonyl radical (Â·SO2F) process has met with inevitable difficulties due to the high homolytic bond dissociation energy of the S(VI)-F bond. Here we report a radical fluorosulfonylation strategy for the stereoselective synthesis of alkenyl sulfonyl fluorides and functional alkyl sulfonyl fluorides with an air-stable crystalline benzimidazolium fluorosulfonate cationic salt reagent. This bench-stable redox-active reagent offers a useful and operational protocol for the radical fluorosulfonylation of unsaturated hydrocarbons with good yield and high stereoselectivity, which can be further transformed into valuable functional SO2F moieties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An antibacterial compound pyrimidomycin produced by Streptomyces sp. PSAA01 isolated from soil of Eastern Himalayan foothill

Selective isolation of soil Actinobacteria was undertaken to isolate a new class of antibiotics and bioactive molecules. A Streptomyces sp. PSAA01 (="‰MTCC 13,157), isolated from soil of Eastern Himalaya foothill was cultivated on a large scale for the production of the antimicrobial SM02. It has been found that the maximum amount of SM02 produced while PSAA01 was grown in ISP-2 medium (pH 7.0) for 7Â days at 30Â Â°C in shaking (180Â rpm) condition. A significant zone of inhibition against Staphylococcus aureus MTCC 96 has been found with the crude cell-free culture media (50 ÂµL) of 7Â days grown PSAA01. After the purification and chemical structural characterization, we found that SM02 is a new antimicrobial having 746 dalton molecular weight. The compound SM02 contains pyrimidine moiety in it and is produced by a species of Streptomyces and thus we have named this antibiotic pyrimidomycin. The antimicrobial spectrum of pyrimidomycin has been found to be restricted in Gram-positive organisms with a MIC of 12Â Âµg/mL. SM02 was found active against Mycobacterium sp. and also multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria with similar potency and found to disrupt the bacterial cell wall. Pyrimidomycin also showed significant impairment in the biofilm formation by S. aureus. Furthermore, pyrimidomycin showed synergy with the most used antibiotic like ampicillin, vancomycin and chloramphenicol. Pyrimidomycin did not have cytotoxicity towards human cell lines indicating its limited activity within bacteria.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing the mechanical properties and providing bioactive potential for graphene oxide/montmorillonite hybrid dental resin composites

This in vitro study synthetized hybrid composite nanoparticles of graphene oxide (GO) and montmorillonite MMt (GO-MMt) by ultrasound treatments. Samples were characterized by X-ray diffraction, FT-Raman, FTIR, TEM and SEM. The effect of their incorporation (0.3% and 0.5%) on the mechanical properties in a resin-based composite (RBC) and their bioactivity potential were evaluated. The specimens were characterized by evaluating their 3-point flexural strength (n"‰="‰6), modulus of elasticity (n"‰="‰6), degree of conversion (n"‰="‰6), microhardness (n"‰="‰6), contact angle (n"‰="‰3) and SEM analysis (n"‰="‰3). In vitro test in SBF were conducted in the RBCs modified by the hybrid. Overall, the synthetized hybrid composite demonstrated that GO was intercalated with MMt, showing a more stable compound. ANOVA and Tukey test showed that RBC"‰+"‰0.3% GO-MMt demonstrated superior values of flexural strength, followed by RBC"‰+"‰0.5% GO-MMt (p"‰<"‰0.05) and both materials showed higher values of microhardness. All groups presented a contact angle below 90Â°, characterizing hydrophilic materials. RBCs modified by the hybrid showed Ca and P deposition after 14Â days in SBF. In conclusion, RBCs composed by the hybrid showed promising results in terms of mechanical properties and bioactive potential, extending the application of GO in dental materials.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

CORDATA: an open data management web application to select corrosion inhibitors

The large amount of corrosion inhibition efficiencies in literature, calls for a more efficient way to organize, access and compare this information. The CORDATA open data management application (https://datacor.shinyapps.io/cordata/) can help select appropriate corrosion inhibitors for application specific challenges. Intruduction. The ban of one of industry's main solutions against corrosion,...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Graphene dust is not harmful, study finds

Graphene-related materials (GRMs) are often used to reinforce polymers. In small concentrations of up to five weight percent, GRMs can significantly enhance the strength, electrical conductivity and thermal transport of composites for a variety of applications. However, being a relatively new set of materials, graphene and GRMs need to be carefully assessed in order to identify potential adverse effects prior commercialization.
CHEMISTRY

