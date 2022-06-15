ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enhanced HIV SOSIP Envelope yields in plants through transient co-expression of peptidyl-prolyl isomerase B and calreticulin chaperones and ER targeting

By Yvonne J. Rosenberg
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh yield production of recombinant HIV SOSIP envelope (Env) trimers has proven elusive as numerous disulfide bonds, proteolytic cleavage and extensive glycosylation pose high demands on the host cell machinery and stress imposed by accumulation of misfolded proteins may ultimately lead to cellular toxicity. The present study utilized the Nicotiana benthamiana/p19...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Site-selective, stereocontrolled glycosylation of minimally protected sugars

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of general and efficient methods for the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detection of aberrant splicing events in RNA-seq data using FRASER

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20573-7, published online 22 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, it was incorrectly stated that the GTEx dataset version V7 aligned with STAR was used. Throughout, the GTEx dataset version V6p aligned with TopHat was used. In addition, it was stated incorrectly that we filtered out splice sites and introns with zero coverage in 95% of the sample. Instead, we kept only splice sites and introns with at least one read coverage in 95% of the samples. These errors do not affect any of the results or conclusions of the study. Corrections to the text are listed below.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reveals a never-before described 3D structure in rotavirus spike protein

Of the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the virus's spike protein, called VP8* domain, which mediates the infection of cells in the gut.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ketosis improves muscle stem cell resilience

Fasting can provide benefits for many cell types; however, the effect of fasting on muscle tissue was unknown. A new study in Cell Metabolism has found that ketosis from short-term fasting can induce a protective state in muscle stem cells (MuSCs), resulting in their improved survival.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Predictive factors of responsiveness to a body weight reduction program in Prader"“Willi patients at 6Â years of follow"‘up

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-09096-x, Published online 25 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Funding section. "This research was funded by Progetti di Ricerca Corrente, Istituto Auxologico Italiano IRCCS, Milan, Italy (research project code: 01C123, acronym: Mebascocopws).". The original Article has been corrected.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Possible role of insulin resistance in activation of plasma xanthine oxidoreductase in health check-up examinees

We previously found an association of insulin resistance (IR) with plasma xanthine oxidoreductase (XOR) activity in a cross-sectional study. However, whether IR induces increased XOR activity has not been elucidated. This retrospective longitudinal observational study included 347 participants (173 males, 174 females) who underwent annual health examinations and were medication naÃ¯ve. Homeostasis model assessment of IR (HOMA-IR) index, and physical and laboratory measurements were determined at the baseline. At baseline and 12-month follow-up examinations, plasma XOR activity was determined using our novel assay based on [13C2,15N2] xanthine and liquid chromatography/triple quadrupole mass spectrometry. Subjects with IR, defined as HOMA-IR index"‰â‰¥"‰1.7 (n"‰="‰92), exhibited significantly (p"‰<"‰0.001) higher plasma XOR activity levels than those without IR (n"‰="‰255), with an increase in that activity seen in 180 (51.9%) after 12Â months. Multivariable linear and logistic regression analyses showed that IR, but not BMI or waist circumference, at baseline was significantly associated with plasma XOR activity (Î²"‰="‰0.094, p"‰="‰0.033) and increased plasma XOR activity over the 12-month period (odds ratio, 1.986; 95% confidence interval, 1.048"“3.761; p"‰="‰0.035), after adjustments for various clinical parameters, including plasma XOR activity at baseline. These results suggest that IR induces increased plasma XOR activity in a manner independent of adiposity.
HEALTH
POZ

Next-Generation Viral Load Test Detects HIV at Lower Levels

A new HIV viral load test can detect the virus at lower levels compared with older assays, meaning that some people who are “undetectable” according to older tests could still have a low level of the virus in their blood, according to a study published in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A new technology offers treatment for HIV infection through a single injection

A new study from Tel Aviv University offers a new and unique treatment for AIDS which may be developed into a vaccine or a one time treatment for patients with HIV. The study examined the engineering of type B white blood cells in the patient's body so as to secrete anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. The study was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and the Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad, both from the school of neurobiology, biochemistry and biophysics at the George S. Wise faculty of life sciences and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies in collaboration with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov). The study was conducted in collaboration with additional researchers from Israel and the US. The study was published in Nature Biotechnology.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Selective cell cycleÂ arrest in glioblastoma cell lines by quantum molecular resonance alone or in combination with temozolomide

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain cancer, characterised by high proliferation rates and cell invasiveness. Despite advances in surgery and radio-chemotherapy, patients continue to have poor prognoses, with a survival rate of 14"“15 months. Thus, new therapeutic strategies are needed. Non-ionising electromagnetic fields represent an emerging option given the potential advantages of safety, low toxicity and the possibility to be combined with other therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Secondary through-space interactions facilitated single-molecule white-light emission from clusteroluminogens

Clusteroluminogens refer to some non-conjugated molecules that show visible light and unique electronic properties with through-space interactionsÂ due to the formation of aggregates. Although mature and systematic theories of molecular photophysics have been developed to study conventional conjugated chromophores, it is still challenging to endow clusteroluminogens with designed photophysical properties by manipulating through-space interactions. Herein, three clusteroluminogens with non-conjugated donor-acceptor structures and different halide substituents are designed and synthesized. These compounds show multiple emissions and even single-molecule white-light emission in the crystalline state. The intensity ratio of these emissions is easily manipulated by changing the halide atom and excitation wavelength. Experimental and theoretical results successfully disclose the electronic nature of these multiple emissions: through-space conjugation for short-wavelength fluorescence, through-space charge transfer based on secondary through-space interactions for long-wavelength fluorescence, and room-temperature phosphorescence. The introduction of secondary through-space interactions to clusteroluminogens not only enriches their varieties of photophysical properties but also inspires the establishment of novel aggregate photophysics for clusteroluminescence.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Whales from space dataset, an annotated satellite image dataset of whales for training machine learning models

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01377-4, published online 27 May 2022. The original version of this Data Descriptor incorrectly referred to the southern whale as Eubalaena galcialis instead of Eubalaena australis in the Abstract and Table 1. This has now been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article as well as the associated metadata.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 escape antibodies elicited by Omicron infection

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages BA.2.12.1, BA.4 and BA.5 exhibit higher...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The metaxenia effects of different pollen grains on secondary metabolites enzymes and sugars of 'Piarom' date palm fruit

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.
WILDLIFE

