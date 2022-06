In January, the UIW School of Osteopathic Medicine (UIWSOM), the UIW School of Physical Therapy (SoPT), Ortho-SA and CHRISTUS Health partnered to form Amigos en Medicina (AEM). Together they are providing free hip and knee arthritis evaluations for Southside residents in San Antonio. The goal of the clinic is to care for patients that may otherwise not seek medical attention, educate patients by providing information that targets ailments identified, and build trust between the healthcare system and participants.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO