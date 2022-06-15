ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Leah Remini’s Battle With Scientology Through the Years: It’s ‘A Truly Evil Organization’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Telling her story. Leah Remini has been an outspoken critic of the Church of Scientology since she left the controversial religion in 2013.

The actress was brought into the church as an 8-year-old after her mother converted. During a 2015 20/20 interview, Remini talked about her experience growing up as a Scientologist.

"The mission is to save the planet and because Scientologists view children as spiritual beings, you're not treated as a kid. You're given a lot of responsibility, and so your ego becomes extremely inflated,” the King of Queens alum claimed to ABC News’ Dan Harris at the time.

Remini’s decision to leave Scientology ultimately came down to her then-9-year-old daughter , Sofia. “She was getting to the age where the acclimations into the church would have to start,” the Old School actress told BuzzFeed in 2014, adding that she didn’t want to repeat her own mother’s mistakes.

“I grew up resenting my mother because she was never home. My mom thought she was doing something good; she thought she was helping the planet. That's what the church tells you,” Remini explained. “I was saying 'family first,' but I wasn't showing that. I didn't like the message that sent my daughter."

The New York native has never shied away from speaking publicly about her history with Scientology . In 2015, the organization fired back.

“Given Leah Remini's insatiable desire for attention, it comes as no surprise that for two years she has been incapable of moving on with her life and remains obsessed with shamelessly exploiting her former religion in a pathetic attempt to get publicity,” a spokesperson for the Church of Scientology told Us Weekly at the time.

Despite the backlash, the Handsome actress didn’t stop talking about her experience. She penned a 2015 memoir titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and produced the A&E docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath .

When the Emmy-winning series concluded in 2019 after three seasons, the Church of Scientology released a statement to Us denouncing the content. “Finally, A&E pulled the plug on Leah Remini’s hate machine,” the statement read, claiming the show was full of “lies, distortions and exhortations to hate and bigotry.”

Although Remini told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that she wasn’t sure if making the docuseries helped her heal, she does feel a responsibility to speak out about her experiences — and about other members of the religion. When Laura Prepon left Scientology in 2021 without much fanfare, Remini was critical of how the That ‘70s Show alum handled her exit.

“For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people’s lives,” the “Scientology: Fair Game” podcaster said during a September 2021 interview with Daily Blast Live .

Scroll through for a timeline of Remini’s battle with the Church of Scientology over the years:

Comments / 13

Michael herring
1d ago

Scientology isn't a church in the basic sense of the word. They call it one for tax purposes. The only God they believe in is themselves.

Reply
6
Irish!
1d ago

I pray these Scientology people repent of their sins and accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior before it's too late for them. Jesus is the only way to Heaven.

Reply
5
Roy Wimsett
2d ago

unfortunately there is not enough people out there like her that are fighting the good fight..

Reply
13
Related
ETOnline.com

Leah Remini Opens Up About Joining 'So You Think You Can Dance' Judges' Table (Exclusive)

So You Think You Can Dance has a lot to celebrate -- hitting 300 episodes and welcoming new judge Leah Remini!. Fox announced Friday that Remini, who competed on season 17 of Dancing With the Stars and also served as a temporary co-host, would be replacing Matthew Morrison at the judges' table. She'll be joining Stephen "tWitch" Boss and JoJo Siwa for the 300th episode, set to air Wednesday.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

All About Chef Daniel Humm, Demi Moore's Boyfriend

Award-winning chef Daniel Humm has garnered worldwide recognition for his culinary expertise and has recently stepped even further into the spotlight for his relationship with Demi Moore. Known for his upscale Manhattan eatery Eleven Madison Park, the restaurateur recently made an appearance on the actress' Instagram account on June 14,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Remini
Person
Laura Prepon
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Church Of Scientology#Scientologists#Abc News#Buzzfeed
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
Page Six

How Will Arnett helped Bradley Cooper overcome cocaine, alcohol addiction

Will Arnett gave Bradley Cooper the wake-up call he needed to overcome his addiction to cocaine and alcohol. “Will took that risk of having that hard conversation with me in, like, July of 2000, and that put me on a path of deciding to change my life,” Cooper said on Monday’s episode of Arnett’s “SmartLess” podcast with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. “It truly was Will Arnett — he is the reason,” he added. Cooper, 47, recalled feeling “insecure” during a dinner years ago with a group of comedians who had a “mean” type humor, so he tried to fit in by emulating...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Jen Aniston Just Joked About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt After Revealing it Sent Her to ‘Therapy’

Click here to read the full article. Blast from the past. Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the Ellen Show. The Friends star joked around about her marriage with the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star during her final appearance on the last episode of the daytime talk show. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Morning Show star about how she felt about the completion of her iconic sitcom in 2004, Jennifer recalled, “I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” She went on to joke, “I just...
RELATIONSHIPS
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich: The Way They Were

Dancing through life! Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich only had eyes for each other from 2014 to 2020. The former Dancing With the Stars pro’s Curve costar Teddy Sears introduced the couple in December 2013, but the actor had been trying to set them up since long before that. “On set, apparently, he was talking with […]
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

153K+
Followers
18K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy