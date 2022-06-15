ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denise Basow Joins Oschner Health, Continues Her Career of Innovation

Cover picture for the articleBasow made the switch to digital innovation when she began working for UptoDate, when it was a startup. — Long before the healthcare industry embraced digital innovation,Denise Basow, MD, was riding the first wave. After working as a physician for four years, she made the switch after meeting the founder of...

foodlogistics.com

Publicly Held Supply Chain Organizations Lead the Way with Representation of People of Color

The company is publicly held, according to a survey by Gartner, Inc. and the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). In fact, people of color make up 35% of the overall supply chain workforce in publicly held companies and 13% of vice presidents. For supply chain organizations in privately held companies, people of color make up 30% of the overall workforce, and 7% of vice presidents.
BUSINESS
Vibe

Pharrell’s Non-Profit YELLOW Joins Forces With Cisco To Revitalize Inclusive Learning

Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams‘ education-centered non-profit, YELLOW, has joined forces with IT and networking brand Cisco to deliver educational and empowering tools to marginalized students. Announced on Wednesday (June 15), the company has donated innovative technologies to Pharrell’s YELLOWHAB micro-school in the musician’s hometown of Norfolk, Va. to “power an inclusive learning experience” in the classroom. Donating techs like the Secure X, Webex Suite, Meraki, WiFi 6, and state-of-the-art DNA Spaces, Pharrell and Cisco aim to rethink the notion of inclusive education and how a hybrid learning environment can look. Working with Cisco’s technology will also...
NORFOLK, VA
zycrypto.com

Artozo NFT Marketplace Enters Strategic Partnership With InCluence

E-commerce advisors InCluence join forces with a revolutionary NFT marketplace. June 8, 2022 – Artozo NFT Marketplace has entered into a strategic partnership with the fintech firm InCluence, which specializes in the legalities of e-commerce. According to Artozo, the firm will be assisting with the development of payment processing protocols and compliance for its upcoming NFT marketplace venture.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Bill Gates on How to Deploy Billions in Clean Tech

Earlier this year, Breakthrough Energy revealed an intention to deploy as much as $15 billion in search of innovation solutions to minimize and reverse our combined carbon output across the global economy. Breakthrough Energy, founded by Bill Gates in 2015 to work through public-private partnerships with the goal of achieving net-zero global emissions. We’ll hear from Gates about what he thinks are the top priorities in climate technology investment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Agile isn’t just for software developers. It’s a compelling way for companies to work

Over the last two and a half years, we’ve seen companies around the globe embrace hybrid working and technology like never before. But embracing new ways of working shouldn’t stop there. Beyond the flexibility of where you work, and beyond the digital tools to help us work and collaborate better, there is a model and mindset to fundamentally shift the way we work. That’s agile working.
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

Setting Up A Private Limited Company In Singapore Is Easy If You Use A Professional Service

Singapore has become a hugely popular destination for business entrepreneurs, but as with any country, it can take time to fully understand the steps required to get your company up and running. Then there are the legal requirements around running the business, from taxation to employment legislation; it’s essential that you have everything under control.
WORLD
freightwaves.com

Pepsi recognizes Schneider’s sustainability efforts

Truckload, intermodal and logistics services provider Schneider has been honored as the PepsiCo Asset Sustainability Carrier of the Year 2021. Schneider has worked with Pepsi for more than 20 years and has made several sustainability commitments. Schneider (NYSE: SNDR) aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 60% per mile and...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

What it’s like for a new CTO trying to bring innovation to a company

I just had coffee with Anthony, a friend who was just hired as the CTO of a large company (over 30,000 people). He’s cofounded several enterprise software startups, and his previous job involved building a new innovation organization from scratch inside another large company. But this is his first time working as the CTO of a company this size.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Tammeyah for Microfinance Services Buys French B2B Marketplace

Egyptian microfinance firm Tammeyah for Microfinance Services has completed its purchase of Fatura Netherlands N.V., a B2B marketplace, according to a Wednesday (June 15) press release. Tanmeyah, which was founded in 2009, provides working capital for smaller enterprises and reports having 391,000 clients. The company reports having 304 branches. Fatura...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sourcing Journal

The Impact of Garment Durability and Sustainability on Consumer Behavior

Click here to read the full article. Many fashion companies are integrating garment durability into their sustainable product strategies. In addition to the physical aspects of durability, companies need to consider how to encourage desired consumer behaviors. Designing a durable garment has little sustainable impact unless its owner wears it longer. A recent panel discussion hosted by The LYCRA Company, as well as a mini survey of 45 global industry leaders, delved into both the physical and emotional aspects of durability. This article explores some key industry perceptions, as well as the challenges brands and retailers face in helping durable clothing...
APPAREL
Complex

Pharrell’s YELLOW Non-Profit Partners With Cisco to Provide Educational Technology to Marginalized Youth

Pharrell Williams’ educational non-profit YELLOW is joining forces with Cisco to provide educational tools and technologies to marginalized students looking to start a future in STEM or the arts. Created by Pharrell, YELLOWHAB is a “microschool” located in the Grammy-award-winning musician’s hometown of Norfolk, Virginia. The school, which features...
NORFOLK, VA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Steel Industry Will Be Investing US$6 Billion Per Annum in Digital Transformation by 2030

Investments will be focused on productivity, safety, and/or sustainability to support operations and minimize the industry's environmental impact. LONDON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel industry generates contrasting views. For some it is a vital component for the construction and transportation industries, while for others is somewhat of a pariah as steelmaking requires large quantities of coke and coal for the blast furnaces. According to a new analysis by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, steel manufacturer's investment into digital transformation will grow at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2022 and 2031, reaching US$5.9 billion. Investment into data analytics to optimize the steel production process will to worth up to US$2.9 billion in 2031. Bolstering the data flows will be investment into industrial device and applications, fortified by security expenditures, both seeing fair growth by CAGR 5.9% and 8.4% respectively.
INDUSTRY

