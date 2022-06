WILLISTON — The Tractor Supply in Williston will be holding a Farmers’ Market on Saturday that will have locally-grown, fresh produce as well as other seasonal products. “This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” Eric Mack, manager of the Williston store, said in a press release the Levy Citizen received. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships and events, and this market allows us to do just that.”

