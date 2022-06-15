Smithfield Foods Closing Plant in California

Buyers and Renters Alike Struggle to Secure Housing in a Market that Has Gone Absolutely Out of Control. Sight unseen applications, lightning-fast acceptances, personal letters extolling how much you love the property, and offers well above listing price have long been the norm in the Southern California real estate scene. Still, these days we’re not just talking about homebuyers. Even renters are now needing to navigate this high-speed, high-stress market where landlords gleefully reap the rewards and the rest of us put up with it in hopes of eventually finding a tolerable place to live.
