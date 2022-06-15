ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

College of Medicine readies students to improve patient care

The Daily Collegian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERSHEY, Pa. — While learning to become surgeons and setters of broken bones, medical students at Penn State College of Medicine also develop the skills to help patients navigate the tricky aspects of health care outside of diagnosis and treatment. Plenty of classes teach the fundamentals and science...

www.psu.edu

