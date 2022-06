There are many ways for Oklahomans to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, including a celebration in east Oklahoma City. Juneteenth on the East returns this weekend. The festival is a three-day-long celebration that kicks off with a 5k run and ends with brunch. In between, there will be music, including headliner MYA, as well as a car show, art, dancing, face-painting, and more.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO