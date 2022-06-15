ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army-Navy Game Returning To Baltimore In 2025

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8eWS_0gBqCkcQ00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Army-Navy game is set to return to Baltimore in 2025, the athletic directors from both military academies announced Wednesday.

It will mark the seventh time “America’s Game” is played in the city and first since 2016, when the Army Black Knights defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 21-17.

The 2025 edition is scheduled for Dec. 13 at M&T Bank Stadium, and Navy will serve as the home team — which is only appropriate since the field is located about 30 minutes from the academy’s Annapolis campus.

The college football rivalry game, dating back to 1890, has primarily been played in Philadelphia and will be played there for the 90th time on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Starting in 2023, the game will travel to different East Coast cities for four straight seasons before returning to the City of Brotherly Love. Foxborough, Mass., site of Gillette Stadium, will host in 2023; Landover, Md., home of FedEx Field, will host in 2024; Baltimore will host in 2025; and East Rutherford, N.J., home of MetLife Stadium, where the game was played last year, will host in 2026.

“Our destinations over the next five years provide the Academies with an opportunity to share the economic impact, history and tradition of Army-Navy with a number of communities in diverse geographic areas,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “We are certain that each location will present a uniquely accommodating experience for our fans and will make for an incredibly memorable event for our midshipmen and cadets.”

Since 2000, M&T Bank Stadium, home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, has hosted the Army-Navy game four times. The Midshipmen are scheduled to play their annual matchup with Notre Dame there on Nov. 12.

The two prior games played in Charm City, 1924 and 1944, were held at Municipal Stadium, a predecessor to Memorial Stadium on the fabled E. 33rd Street site in the Ednor Gardens-Lakeside neighborhood.

Navy has the edge in the matchup with an all-time record of 61-52-7 . In games played in Baltimore, the teams are tied at 3-3.

