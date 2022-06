Folly Beach County Park will host an “Evening in The Park” from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm on both July 20th and July 27th. Attendees can watch the sun set from the deck of the park’s Dunes House while listening to live music from Jordan Igoe on July 20th and Michael Duff on July 27th. The snack bar will sell food and beverages throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and beach towels or blankets to use while at the event.

FOLLY BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO