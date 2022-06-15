Rose Ann Alton

Ronald Eugene “Gene” Kight, 86, of Zanesville, died at 1:22 P.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, surrounded by his family. He was born July 3, 1935, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Berl Clyda and Frona Eva (Reed) Kight. He retired from Brockway Glass in 1999 after 30 plus years, was a member of the United Methodist Church, and Duncan Falls-Philo Lions Club where he served as a District Governor in 1990-1991. He enjoyed camping and square dancing but his greatest pride and joy was his grand and great-grandchildren. Gene was their biggest fan watching them all play baseball, football, softball, volleyball, and horse shows. He lived life to the fullest up to his very last days.

