Zanesville, OH

Rose Ann Alton

By Snouffer Funeral Home
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Ann Alton, 68 passed away June 14, 2022, at the Morrison House. She was born October 10, 1953, in Lancaster to the late Joseph and Oshana Smith. She married the love of her life, Terry 49 years ago, on December 24, 1972. Together they had...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

James F. Adams

James F. Adams 81 of Newark passed away Thursday June 16, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. He was born August 4, 1940 in Zanesville a son of the late Howard Adams and Julia Mayle Ranson. He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Nashport where he ran the Light Food Pantry. James served his Country and Protected our Freedoms in the United States Army.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Anita Riley

Anita Riley 57 of Zanesville Oh, passed away Wednesday June 15th 2022 at her home. She was born February 15th 1965 in Zanesville Ohio, the daughter of the late Gary Lee Henry and Mary Evelyn Russell. Anita was a devoted Christian and a Methodist by faith, she was a graduate...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Donald E. “Donnie” Riggle

Donald E. “Donnie” Riggle, 67, of Roseville, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at his residence, following an extended illness. He was born August 27, 1954, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Gerald and Rita (Fuller) Riggle. Donnie was a jack of all trades and held various positions of employment throughout his life. He loved racing and attending local area racetracks on a Friday or Saturday night. He is survived by his sister, Janet Benham; brother and sister- in-law, David (Dorene) Riggle; special friends, Terry (Brooke) Hinkle, Jerry (Amy) Marolt, Lanny Seckman and Jack Lloyd. No services will be observed, and a private cremation will be conducted. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence, or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ROSEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Kenneth N. Voris

Kenneth N. Voris, 79, of Philo, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Zanesville. Per his wishes, a cremation will take place with no services to be held. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE is entrusted to all arrangements. To send a note of condolence...
ZANESVILLE, OH
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Obituaries
City
Lancaster, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Heath, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
WHIZ

Ronald E. “Gene” Kight

Ronald Eugene “Gene” Kight, 86, of Zanesville, died at 1:22 P.M. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, surrounded by his family. He was born July 3, 1935, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Berl Clyda and Frona Eva (Reed) Kight. He retired from Brockway Glass in 1999 after 30 plus years, was a member of the United Methodist Church, and Duncan Falls-Philo Lions Club where he served as a District Governor in 1990-1991. He enjoyed camping and square dancing but his greatest pride and joy was his grand and great-grandchildren. Gene was their biggest fan watching them all play baseball, football, softball, volleyball, and horse shows. He lived life to the fullest up to his very last days.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Regina E. Hensley Long

Regina E. Hensley Long, 77 formerly of Philo, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Medina Hospital, Cleveland Clinic in Medina, Ohio. Regina was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 19, 1945. She is the daughter of the late Oscar F. and Eileen (Love) Kloh. She worked most of her life as a Respiratory Therapist. She worked for Good Samaritan Hospital, Genesis Hospital, Marietta Memorial and also for Apria Home Healthcare in Zanesville. She enjoyed reading and camping, but her favorite hobby was spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
PHILO, OH
WHIZ

Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust

Bernadine “Bobbie” (Poole) Gookins Rust, 97, beloved mother, grandmother, and great – grandmother, passed away at Genesis Hospital on Wednesday, June 15, after a brief illness. She is survived by her three daughters, Mollie (Max) Winland, of Zanesville; Aleta Jane (Roger) Smidt, of Stephen, Minnesota; Becky (Wes) Collins, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania; Stepdaughter, Debra (Bob) Carlisle, of Salsbury, Maryland; Stepsons, Randy (Carolyn) Rust of Medina, Ohio; Michael (Diane) Rust, of Brunswick, Ohio; Grandchildren, Olivia (Aaron) Kirkbride, of Duncan Falls; Alex Earich, of Zanesville; MSgt John Johnson, US Air Force, of Alexandria, Virginia; Douglas (Terri) Collins of Springfield, Pennsylvania, Kenneth (Anne) Collins, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, Sgt Matthew Rust, US Army, Washington; Blake Carlisle of Salsbury Maryland; Erin Carlisle of Washington, DC; and Rebecca Rust of Indiana. She was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Adalynn Kay Gheen

Adalynn Kay Gheen, 4 months old, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 04, 2022, in Zanesville, Ohio, daughter of Lucas Gheen and Kaylee Lemaster. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Isabella Gheen; maternal...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Person
John Smith
WHIZ

Bryan P. Hall

Bryan Porter Hall, 77 of Zanesville, passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1944, in Cleveland, Ohio, son of the late Clifton Lee Hall and Charlotte Ellen Keates. He is survived by his sister, Carol Leach; and many cousins. No calling hours will be held....
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Sunday Funday Fundraiser for Big Brothers/Big Sisters

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Pea Ohana will partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters on Sunday June 26th for a Sunday Funday Fundraiser Float Day. Owner of Pea Ohana Watersports, said there will be plenty of fun!. “They come to the Barn. They show up here. And then our bus will...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Nelson T. Gant Foundation to Host Juneteenth Celebration

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Nelson T. Gant Foundation is having a Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom. This free event is this Saturday, June 18th from 4 PM to 10 PM at the Gant Homestead. Juneteenth is celebrated every year on June 19th and marks the 1865 proclamation of the emancipation...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Zane Trace Commemoration Kicks off with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zane Trace Commemoration kicked off this morning at Putnam’s Landing with the official inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony. This year marks the 225th anniversary of the city of Zanesville, promoting the return of the Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration celebration. The Original Zane’s Trace Commemoration began...
WHIZ

First Annual Zane’s Trace Kayak Race

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Pea Ohana, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and The Barn have partnered together to host the First Annual Zane’s Trace Commemoration Kayak Race and Float Day. There will also be an opportunity to enjoy some of the experiences Pea Ohana offers. The day kicks off at...
ZANESVILLE, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Longtime Zanesville Fire Chief Laid to Rest

DRESDEN, Ohio – Retired Zanesville Fire Chief David Lacy was laid to rest Wednesday morning. Services were held at Dresden United Methodist Church with firefighters from across the area in attendance. Lacy was a volunteer on the Dresden Fire Department and served on the Zanesville Fire Department for 31...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC4 Columbus

Alum Creek Lake drowning victim identified

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who drowned at Alum Creek Lake on Friday, June 10 has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Watson from Columbus. Watson was the second body recovered from the lake in a three-day span. Emergency crews recovered Watson’s body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in ICU after concrete rock comes through windshield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Since Tuesday, Katie Tippy has been by her husband’s side in the ICU at Wexner Medical Center. It’s not how she expected to commemorate their first month of marriage. “Cody’s always taken care of me, and it’s my turn to return the favor,” Tippy said. Tippy said her husband Cody was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society Presents WHIZ With Paw-sitive Partner Award

ZANESVILLE, Oh – WHIZ was presented with the Animal Shelter Society’s first Paw-sitive Partner award. The shelter’s general manager, April Cohagen-Gibson presented the award to WHIZ Media Group President Hank Littick, as well as News Director Nichole Hannahs and Radio Programming Director Brenda Larrick Thursday morning. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus providing 7 trash drop-off sites Saturday from 7:00-1:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week. The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH

