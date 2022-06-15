ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Preservation Commission Application Deadline Extended

 3 days ago
The City of Tuscaloosa is accepting resumes for a position on the Historic Preservation Commission. Members will serve a three-year term. The application deadline has been extended through the end of June.

Members of the Historic Preservation Commission review and vote on improvements and developments in the historic districts throughout the City of Tuscaloosa. Additionally, members help provide guidance to property owners in the planning and design of projects that are sympathetic to the special character of the City’s historic district.

Requirements for membership include:

  • Must live within the city limits
  • Must have training or experience in history, architecture, architectural history, American studies, cultural geography, cultural anthropology, planning, archaeology, law or other related historic preservation fields.
  • Must be available to attend monthly meetings

All candidates will be reviewed and recommended by the mayor. To learn more about the Historic Preservation Commission, visit Tuscaloosa.com/HPC. To submit an application to join the commission, visit Tuscaloosa.com/HPCApplication.

Government
Incorporated as a town on December 13, 1819, it was named after Tuskaloosa, the chief of a band of Muskogean-speaking people. They battled and were defeated by forces of Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto in 1540 in the Battle of Mabila, thought to have been located in what is now central Alabama. Tuscaloosa served as Alabama's capital city from 1826 to 1846.

