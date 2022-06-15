ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

71 Lance Cir 71

Scribe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo bedrooms Condominium for rent - Property Id: 918310. Complete renovated unit. 2nd fl located on the Trumbull/Bridgeport border,...

www.thescribeonline.com

Register Citizen

Bridgeport unveils Windward apartments at former Marina site

BRIDGEPORT — Charlene Colson’s new home at the Windward Apartments has everything she could ask for. “It’s just so peaceful. It’s very nice... I love it. My son loves it,” Colson said. Colson stood outside her apartment on Railroad Avenue as city, state officials, developers...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

141 Hawkins Street

NEWLY REMODELED!!!! 3 BDRM 1 BATH 1ST FL APT IN DERBY - This checks off all the boxes! First floor 3 bedroom apt in Derby with large rooms, Washer hook-ups in unit, Off-Street Parking. Close to highways and great restaurants. * Laundry: Yes in unit. * Parking: Off-Street. * Convenience...
DERBY, CT
Scribe

WOW UTILITIES INCLUDED HI SPEED INTERNET, OUTSIDE SURVEILLANCE AND MORE

This 6 bedroom 2 bath house is located within walking distance to Hofstra, public transportation, several eateries and close to mall, Walmart, Target, Trader Joe's and many other stores. Central air/heat, exterior video surveillance, hi-speed internet, electric and water are ALL INCLUDED $5000.House is partially furnished with living room, dining room, some beds inside and on the outside, include patio furniture and storage for bikes. Washer and dryer located in the finished basement as well as a large storage closet. No smoking inside property and owner expects tenants to respect surrounding neighbors.Owner looking for group to rent the whole house for one year lease term with option to renew. Contact Linda CambiColdwell Banker American HomesMobile/Text 516-297-3579.
UNIONDALE, NY
Scribe

49 Bellerose Road

Cute Three room cottage near beach - Property Id: 917573. Three room cottage with full bath, off street parking on dead end street. Gas stove, oil heat, back yard. Private, Quiet. No pets! References! Walk to private beach. Credit check $30. Owner $1500 plus utilities. 631-744-2249. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/49-bellerose-road-sound-beach-ny/917573.
BELLEROSE, NY
Scribe

Beautiful building at Intersection of Downtown + East Rock!

The Eli House at 815 State Street is a charming East Rock townhouse, conveniently located where Downtown New Haven and East Rock meet. Conveniently located in lower East Rock, the Eli House is only a short walk away from the aisle of gourmet restaurants that include Da Legna and Modern Apizza, plenty of cafes to study in and conveniently close to Yale University.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

231 West Ave 2

Five bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 918295. Huge and fully renovated duplex apartment for rent in a very nice located in Bridgeport, CT! Close to all your needs, this beautiful duplex apartment has everything you need ! Parking, laundry, and a yard!. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/231-west-ave-bridgeport-ct-unit-2/918295. Property Id...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

104 East Ave Unit A

Completely Renovated!!! - 1st Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Classic Victorian in East Norwalk! Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Central A/C & Heat. Bedrooms with walk in closets. 2 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
NORWALK, CT
njbmagazine.com

Costco Cuts Ribbon at Newark Facility

CenterPoint Properties and Costco cut the ribbon on a brand new 183,000-square-foot logistics facility minutes from Port Newark at 49 Rutherford, a nearly 13-acre site CenterPoint purchased in Q4 2019. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s senior vice president of development, said his team worked for three years to bring the speculative project...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC Connecticut

Breach of Radiology Files Reported at Yale New Haven Hospital

A spokesperson for Yale New Haven Health said some patients' files were unintentionally shared with the public. Hospital officials said a file created for research was unintentionally posted on a public website. The information shared could have been accessed by what's being described as a small number of people. The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Body found in Candlewood Lake: DEEP

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A body has been found in the same area of Candlewood Lake where a 24-year-old man went missing more than two weeks ago, officials announced Thursday. Dive teams have been searching for the 24-year-old man since he was reported missing on the evening of May 29.
BROOKFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Official: Person hit by car in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A city official said a pedestrian was struck by a car Friday afternoon. Fire, police and paramedics were called to the 1200 block of Noble Avenue around 12:30 p.m., said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency management.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Eileen Parlato: A Life of Fire Fighting and Paramedic Service

Eileen Parlato will retire as a battalion chief from the East Haven Fire Department on Friday, June 17. She was the first female hired onto the career department, thanks to the foresight of Chief Wayne Sandford. And she thanks Chief Doug Jackson for promoting her to battalion chief in 2005, which was also a female-first for the town. (Photo courtesy of Eileen Parlato)
EAST HAVEN, CT
GreenwichTime

A CT law requires racial balance in public schools. Why are some suburban districts segregated anyway?

On a Wednesday night in early May, officials from the Fairfield school district appeared before the State Board of Education to explain why McKinley Elementary School was out of compliance with the state’s racial balance law for the 15th time in 16 years, with a student body that was 56 percent minority in a district that was nearly three-quarters white.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport pays $45,000 to police officer in discrimination lawsuit

BRIDGEPORT — A city police officer, who claims he was branded as being psychologically unfit and discriminated against after discovering the body of a fellow officer who killed himself, has won a settlement from the city. Last week the City Council agreed to award Sgt. James Geremia $45,000 to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Yale New Haven patient information was unintentionally posted on hospital’s website for months

NEW HAVEN — A file containing patient information was posted and available on Yale New Haven Hospital’s website for months, the hospital system said Friday. The radiology file included patients’ names, telephone numbers, email addresses, age ranges, preferred languages, medical record numbers, procedure types, and dates and locations of the service. The file did not contain Social Security numbers nor financial information, according to Yale New Haven Health in a news release.
NEW HAVEN, CT

