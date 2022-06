This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. announced the opening of The First Tee Learning Center at Essex County Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville on Wednesday, June 15th. The new facility designed specifically for youth includes a three-hole practice course and 4,000-square-foot building that enables the program to operate year round. The First Tee is a nationally recognized youth development program that uses the game of golf to help youth develop leadership skills, learn life lessons and prepare players academically for higher education. The Learning Center at Hendricks Field is the second First Tee location in Essex; the first opened at Essex County Weequahic Golf Course in Newark in 2005.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO