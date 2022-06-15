Fort Collins to celebrate Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day on June 22

AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, Program Assistant, Active Modes, , akirkpatrick@fcgov.com

One of Fort Collins’ favorite unofficial holidays is back again this year, with the 34th edition of summer Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day scheduled for Wednesday, June 22.

Like in recent years, anyone using an ‘active mode’ of transportation, like biking, walking, scooting, or taking transit is welcome to participate, whether they’re going to or from work or a different destination.

“This is going to be another great Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, and we’re excited to see everyone celebrate this well-loved event,” said AnnMarie Kirkpatrick, an Active Modes program assistant with the City’s FC Moves department.

This year, 80 breakfast stations are being sponsored by 170 businesses and organizations in Fort Collins and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. across the city. In recent years, some businesses have also held afternoon or evening events for the commute home. A map of breakfast stations will be posted at www.fcgov.com/BTWD prior to the event.

Participants are not required to register for Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day in advance but are encouraged to take a post-event survey afterwards. Those who participate in the survey will be entered into a drawing for prizes donated by local businesses and organizations.

For more information on Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day, visit www.fcgov.com/BTWD.