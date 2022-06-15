ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Fort Collins Juneteenth Holiday Closures 

  Natalie Deleary, Business Support III, 970-416-2209, ndeleary@fcgov.com

In honor of Juneteenth, all City offices will be closed Monday, June 20, 2022. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery will be closed. 

The Gardens on Spring Creek and all recreation facilities will remain open, however Foothills Activity Center will be closed on Saturday, June 18th for Juneteenth community events. Transfort will maintain regular service, but all Transfort offices will be closed.

Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual. 

All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.   

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

