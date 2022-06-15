City of Fort Collins Juneteenth Holiday Closures 

Natalie Deleary, Business Support III, 970-416-2209, ndeleary@fcgov.com

In honor of Juneteenth, all City offices will be closed Monday, June 20, 2022. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery will be closed.

The Gardens on Spring Creek and all recreation facilities will remain open, however Foothills Activity Center will be closed on Saturday, June 18th for Juneteenth community events. Transfort will maintain regular service, but all Transfort offices will be closed.

Essential services such as fire, police and utilities will continue as usual.

All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.