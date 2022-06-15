ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYFA Documentary Professor Claudia Raschke is the Cinematographer for Peabody Award-Winning Doc “My Name is Pauli Murray”

Cover picture for the articleSince 1940, the Peabody Awards have been recognizing outstanding work in podcast/radio, TV and film. Each year, the honors are given to a “collection of 30 stories that powerfully reflect the pressing social issues and the vibrant emerging voices of our day. From major productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards...

ARTnews

Artist Claims To Be Owed $8,000 After Staging Anna Delvey’s Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Artist and writer Julia Morrison told the New York Post that she put down $8,000 to help stage the Free Anna group show this past March and still hasn’t been paid back, according to a report published Monday. Earlier this year, Morrison teamed up with Alfredo Martinez to put together the “Free Anna” group show. Morrison and Martinez both got a 25% cut of the profits made from the single work that Delvey contributed to the show, which was listed for $10,000. The remaining 50% was to go to Delvey herself. While Morrison said...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Robert Eggers Envies Medieval Craftsmen, Says It’s Hard to Be Creative in ‘Modern Secular Society’

Click here to read the full article. In his first three films, Robert Eggers has consistently looked to the past to explore the darkest corners of the human experience, often focusing on the idea of obsession. So it’s hardly surprising that the director would have some interesting thoughts about how life as an artist has evolved over time. In a new interview with Slash Film to promote the VOD release of “The Northman,” Eggers waxed poetic about the role of artists in the modern entertainment industry, and lamented that his own ego often gets in the way of his creative process. “This...
MOVIES
AdWeek

Fox Nation to Debut 8-Part Series Focusing on Origins of America’s Most Prominent Families

Fox Nation will debut a new eight-part docuseries entitled American Dynasty on Monday, June 27. Across eight episodes, the streaming series will explore the backstories of families of the American aristocracy: The Vanderbilts, the Rockefellers, the Fords, the Gettys, the du Ponts, the Morgans, the Kennedys and the Bushes. Each episode will spotlight a separate family and explore how each achieved fame and fortune.
TV SERIES
Observer

Review: Ottessa Moshfegh’s New Medieval Novel ‘Lapvona’ Cements Her Prolific Storytelling Talent

In the voice memos of the group chat the girls and I teeter between discussions of Corey Stoll’s unimpeachable sexual charisma and our nagging sense that we are not approaching system collapse but are living already inside of it. The condition of our present feels more untenable by the day, hour, minute, even—with the warp-speed dissemination of information generated in the age of social media—by the very second. Twitter is a hellscape. America, a death cult. We live in hell. Or will soon enough. I am the sort of a person who has always turned to fiction in times of disorder, distress, despair. I believe that fiction is an incredibly capacious mode, and tend to think, too, that storytelling broadly relies on the promise of hope—one, perhaps, for a deeper understanding that may be generated therein. It is not that I wish naively to insist that novels will save the world, but that I feel fiction lists toward its capacity to give a clarity of shape to experience—even or especially when that experience is one of suffering, or horror.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Smithsonian unveils first Latino history exhibit, new gallery

WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian's first gallery dedicated to Latino history and culture is opening its doors to the public this weekend at the National Museum of American History. Billed as a precursor to a national Latino museum to be incorporated to the Smithsonian Institution, the Molina Family Latino Gallery...
SOCIETY
NPR

Bob Woodward recounts the Watergate story in an art museum

In the early morning hours of June 17, 1972, a Saturday, Bob Woodward was asleep. Twenty-nine years old and the lowest-paid reporter at the Washington Post ($165 a week), he'd been on the paper for nine months when the city editor called at 9 a.m. to put him to work on a burglary at Democratic National Committee headquarters. Another young reporter, Carl Bernstein, became his partner. The burglary and everything that followed — the cover-up, obstruction of justice, Senate hearings and resignation of President Nixon — was their story.
VISUAL ART
Rolling Stone

‘Official Competition’ Rips Showbiz Egos, Pretentious Artists, and the Movies a New One

Click here to read the full article. Should someone ever construct a Film Hair Hall of Fame, or a museum dedicated to the greatest cinematic coifs to ever grace screens, we’d like to submit for inclusion Penélope Cruz’s ‘do from Official Competition. An untamable mane of red curls cascading out from her head and spilling over her shoulders, it is almost its own character; the closest way to describe it would be to imagine Medusa as played by Lucille Ball. It’s an alpha-follicular power move, a feral flex of frizz, and one that immediately tells you her character — a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Google Doodle Celebrates Black Opera Singer And Composer Amanda Aldridge

Aldridge was an Afro-British opera singer and teacher, who gained international attention for her fusion of musical styles. Google is celebrating the life and career of Black British composer, teacher and opera singer Amanda Aldridge with its latest doodle. Aldridge is best known as a composer who released dozens of...
MUSIC
Allure

Kerri Helme Is Reviving Native Tattooing Traditions in Her Community

Kerri Helme's tattoos go far deeper than the layers of flesh a pigment-spiked needle made from turkey bone can pierce. Rows of triangles adorn her neckline. Tiny dots stretch from either corner of her eyes, sprinkling over her nose bridge. Sure, they're aesthetic. But they're also part of a tradition cultivated over generations by the people whose blood runs through her veins.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

