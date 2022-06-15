NYFA Documentary Professor Claudia Raschke is the Cinematographer for Peabody Award-Winning Doc “My Name is Pauli Murray”

In the voice memos of the group chat the girls and I teeter between discussions of Corey Stoll’s unimpeachable sexual charisma and our nagging sense that we are not approaching system collapse but are living already inside of it. The condition of our present feels more untenable by the day, hour, minute, even—with the warp-speed dissemination of information generated in the age of social media—by the very second. Twitter is a hellscape. America, a death cult. We live in hell. Or will soon enough. I am the sort of a person who has always turned to fiction in times of disorder, distress, despair. I believe that fiction is an incredibly capacious mode, and tend to think, too, that storytelling broadly relies on the promise of hope—one, perhaps, for a deeper understanding that may be generated therein. It is not that I wish naively to insist that novels will save the world, but that I feel fiction lists toward its capacity to give a clarity of shape to experience—even or especially when that experience is one of suffering, or horror.

