Salt Life store opens in Tanger Outlets Surfside

This exquisite Schell Brothers Kingfisher model custom home is located in the neighborhood of Marina Bay. Step inside from the covered front porch to find a home featuring many upgrades both inside and out. The first-floor open concept provides entertaining opportunities amongst the kitchen, living room and separate dining area. The exquisite spacious gourmet kitchen is detailed with 42” cabinets, granite countertops, a large scaled bi-level island with breakfast bar, tile backsplash, gas 5-burner stove top, double ovens and a pantry with custom shelving. The great room is complete with a gas fireplace with granite hearth and floor-to-ceiling windows displaying the patio with beautiful views of the pond. The first-floor primary suite is comfortable and stylish with deep tray ceiling, two walk in closets with custom shelving, and an expansive bathroom with custom walk-in tile shower, tub, double sink vanity and a linen closet for storage. The second floor is ideal for family events or friends visiting for the weekend with a loft overlooking the great room, two bedrooms, one full bathroom and a finished bonus room with zoned mini-split HVAC system. Hardwood floors in the entry level and loft, upgraded light fixtures, custom window treatments and wainscoting throughout many parts of the home are details that make this home special. Outdoor living is ideal in this beautiful home. The outdoor space includes custom paver patio, walkway, driveway and trash bin enclosure. Custom professional landscaping around the entire house and patio is designed for privacy. This private community provides family and friends the opportunity to relax and enjoy the many activities available which include a Jack Nicklaus Signature 18-hole golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, Nature Reserve with walking trails, clubhouse, restaurants, fitness center, full-service spa, pools (indoor and outdoor), sand beach, fishing pier, dock, miniature golf and so much more!

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO