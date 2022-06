You may remember seeing an article we published in April last year in which climate scientists, James Dyke, Wolfgang Knorr and Robert Watson, set out the problems inherent in the idea of net zero. Climate activist Greta Thunberg said the article was “one of the most important and informative texts I have ever read on the climate and ecological crises” and the story has now been recognised with a journalism award from Covering Climate Now, a 460-strong media partnership focused on driving coverage of the climate crisis.

