SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cal Expo is the latest to cancel their fireworks show again – and it’s for reasons beyond the pandemic. But fire officials worry this will only add to the number of illegal fireworks shows in residential areas. It’s the third year in a row the Fourth of July show won’t go on at Cal Expo. In an online statement, organizers said the pandemic has pressed pause on public events. “We are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties. Right now, the most important thing for Cal Expo is to focus our attention on the upcoming California State...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO