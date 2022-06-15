ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 15 Statement from City Manager Mark Washington

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Last Friday, the Police Chief and the Labor Relations Office recommended that I terminate Christopher Schurr’s employment with the City. I accepted that recommendation and scheduled a required discharge hearing. I have been informed by Mr. Schurr’s representatives that he is waiving his right to the hearing and, therefore, I have decided to terminate Mr. Schurr’s employment with the Grand Rapids Police Department effective June 10, 2022. Due to the on-going criminal matter and the potential for civil litigation, I will not be providing any additional comment concerning Mr. Schurr at this time.

– Mark Washington, City Manager

Grand Rapids is the second-largest city in Michigan and the county seat of Kent County.

