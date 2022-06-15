June 15 Statement from City Manager Mark Washington

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 15, 2022) – There will be a new legal adviser for the City of Holland. During this evening’s City Council meeting, members will be asked to approve a two-year contract with Vincent Duckworth as the new retained City Attorney. He is currently advising the Holland Board of Public Works, and this general city work appointment would be in addition to those services provided to the municipal utility. Council will also be asked to increase the hourly rates for the city attorney’s services through the end of Fiscal 2024.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO