Stanford, CA

Author Correction: Discovery of indole-modified aptamers for highly specific recognition of protein glycoforms

By Alex M. Yoshikawa
Nature.com
 3 days ago

In this article the author name Leonhard Moeckl was incorrectly written as Leonhard Moekl. The original article has been corrected. Department...

www.nature.com

Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reveals a never-before described 3D structure in rotavirus spike protein

Of the three groups of rotavirus that cause gastroenteritis in people, called groups A, B and C, groups A and C affect mostly children and are the best characterized. On the other hand, of group B, which causes severe diarrhea predominantly in adults, little is known about the tip of the virus's spike protein, called VP8* domain, which mediates the infection of cells in the gut.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Physicists Caught Sound Moving at Two Different Speeds in 3D Quantum Gas

After previously studying the phenomena of two sound waves in quantum liquids, scientists have now observed sound moving at two different speeds in a quantum gas. If you were somehow immersed in the three-dimensional gas used for this study, you would hear every sound twice: each individual sound carried by two different sound waves moving at two different speeds.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detection of aberrant splicing events in RNA-seq data using FRASER

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20573-7, published online 22 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, it was incorrectly stated that the GTEx dataset version V7 aligned with STAR was used. Throughout, the GTEx dataset version V6p aligned with TopHat was used. In addition, it was stated incorrectly that we filtered out splice sites and introns with zero coverage in 95% of the sample. Instead, we kept only splice sites and introns with at least one read coverage in 95% of the samples. These errors do not affect any of the results or conclusions of the study. Corrections to the text are listed below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Whales from space dataset, an annotated satellite image dataset of whales for training machine learning models

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01377-4, published online 27 May 2022. The original version of this Data Descriptor incorrectly referred to the southern whale as Eubalaena galcialis instead of Eubalaena australis in the Abstract and Table 1. This has now been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article as well as the associated metadata.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Myeloid lineage enhancers drive oncogene synergy in CEBPA/CSF3R mutant acute myeloid leukemia

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13364-2, published online 29 November 2019. Since the publication of this work, Brittany M. Curtiss has changed their name from Brittany M. Smith. This has now been amended. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, 97239, USA. Theodore...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial profiling of early primate gastrulation in utero

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Gastrulation controls the emergence of cellular diversity and axis...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Site-selective, stereocontrolled glycosylation of minimally protected sugars

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of general and efficient methods for the...
CHEMISTRY
#Stanford University#Indole#Protein#Sharon Pitteri#Usa Leighton
Phys.org

Native bee key to social evolution: Bridge between flying solo or as a colony

Studying the unusual social behavior of an Australian native bee has enabled Flinders University researchers to obtain a clear understanding about the earliest stages of social evolution. Evidence of how individuals that live a solitary lifestyle can transition to colonial life, involving sterile castes that seemingly defy Darwin's natural selection...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Technical report: an online international weight control registry to inform precision approaches to healthy weight management

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Personalizing approaches to prevention and treatment of obesity will be a crucial aspect of precision health initiatives. However, in considering individual susceptibility to obesity, much remains to be learned about how to support healthy weight management in different population subgroups, environments and geographical locations.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

A focus groups study on data sharing and research data management

Data sharing can accelerate scientific discovery while increasing return on investment beyond the researcher or group that produced them. Data repositories enable data sharing and preservation over the long term, but little is known about scientists' perceptions of them and their perspectives on data management and sharing practices. Using focus groups with scientists from five disciplines (atmospheric and earth science, computer science, chemistry, ecology, and neuroscience), we asked questions about data management to lead into a discussion of what features they think are necessary to include in data repository systems and services to help them implement the data sharing and preservation parts of their data management plans. Participants identified metadata quality control and training as problem areas in data management. Additionally, participants discussed several desired repository features, including: metadata control, data traceability, security, stable infrastructure, and data use restrictions. We present their desired repository features as a rubric for the research community to encourage repository utilization. Future directions for research are discussed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ductile deformation during carbonation of serpentinized peridotite

Carbonated serpentinites (listvenites) in the Samail Ophiolite, Oman, record mineralization of 1"“2 Gt of CO2, but the mechanisms providing permeability for continued reactive fluid flow are unclear. Based on samples of the Oman Drilling Project, here we show that listvenites with a penetrative foliation have abundant microstructures indicating that the carbonation reaction occurred during deformation. Folded magnesite veins mark the onset of carbonation, followed by deformation during carbonate growth. Undeformed magnesite and quartz overgrowths indicate that deformation stopped before the reaction was completed. We propose deformation by dilatant granular flow and dissolution-precipitation assisted the reaction, while deformation in turn was localized in the weak reacting mass. Lithostatic pore pressures promoted this process, creating dilatant porosity for CO2 transport and solid volume increase. This feedback mechanism may be common in serpentinite-bearing fault zones and the mantle wedge overlying subduction zones, allowing massive carbonation of mantle rocks.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polyphenols from persimmon fruit attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA double-strand breaks by scavenging acetaldehyde

Acetaldehyde, a metabolic product of ethanol, induces DNA damage and genome instability. Accumulation of acetaldehyde due to alcohol consumption or aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) deficiency increases the risks of various types of cancers, including esophageal cancer. Although acetaldehyde chemically induces DNA adducts, the repair process of the lesions remains unclear. To investigate the mechanism of repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage, we determined the repair pathway using siRNA knockdown and immunofluorescence assays of repair factors. Herein, we report that acetaldehyde induces DNA double-strand breaks (DSBs) in human U2OS cells and that both DSB repair pathways, non-homologous end-joining (NHEJ) and homology-directed repair (HDR), are required for the repair of acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. Our findings suggest that acetaldehyde-induced DNA adducts are converted into DSBs and repaired via NHEJ or HDR in human cells. To reduce the risk of acetaldehyde-associated carcinogenesis, we investigated potential strategies of reducing acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage. We report that polyphenols extracted from persimmon fruits and epigallocatechin, a major component of persimmon polyphenols, attenuate acetaldehyde-induced DNA damage without affecting the repair kinetics. The data suggest that persimmon polyphenols suppress DSB formation by scavenging acetaldehyde. Persimmon polyphenols can potentially inhibit carcinogenesis following alcohol consumption.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

"Off-the-Shelf" Cancer Vaccine Delivers Double Punch to Tumors

When normal cells experience DNA damage, they present proteins on their outer surfaces that serve as a “kill me” signal to both T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, members of the immune system that come and destroy the labeled cells. Some cancer cells, however, have figured out how to clip those proteins off of their surfaces, allowing them to evade detection by the immune system’s search-and-destroy team.
CANCER
Nature.com

The metaxenia effects of different pollen grains on secondary metabolites enzymes and sugars of 'Piarom' date palm fruit

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Fire-extinguishing, recyclable liquefied gas electrolytes for temperature-resilient lithium-metal batteries

High-energy density, improved safety, temperature resilience and sustainability are desirable properties for lithium-battery electrolytes, yet these metrics are rarely achieved simultaneously. Inspired by the compositions of clean fire-extinguishing agents, we demonstrate inherently safe liquefied gas electrolytes based on 1,1,1,2-tetrafluoroethane and pentafluoroethane that maintain >3"‰mS"‰cmâˆ’1 ionic conductivity from âˆ’78 to +80"‰Â°C. As a result of beneficial solvation chemistry and a fluorine-rich environment, lithium cycling at >99% Coulombic efficiency for over 200 cycles at 3"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 and 3"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2 was demonstrated in addition to stable cycling of Li/NMC622 full batteries from âˆ’60 to +55"‰Â°C. In addition, we demonstrate a one-step solvent-recycling process based on the vapour pressure difference at different temperatures of the liquefied gas electrolytes, which promises sustainable operation at scale. This work provides a route to sustainable, temperature-resilient lithium-metal batteries with fire-extinguishing properties that maintain state-of-the-art electrochemical performance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

