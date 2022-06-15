ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

County Supervisors Approve LA River Master Plan and Land Bank for Affordable Housing

By admin
lapost.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles county moved unanimously on Tuesday to approve an LA River Master plan that will develop a variety of projects along 51 miles of river over the next several years, as well as a land bank with 50 million dollars in seed money to buy land near the river for...

lapost.us

Comments / 0

spectrumnews1.com

City of Alhambra launches new water conservation measures

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — When Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency because of the historic drought, it became mandatory for cities to implement new water restrictions. When Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency because of the historic drought, it became mandatory for cities to implement new water restrictions.
ALHAMBRA, CA
avdailynews.com

Minimum Wage in Unincorporated LA County Increases to $15.96 on July 1st, 2022

LOS ANGELES – The minimum wage for workers in unincorporated areas in Los Angeles County will be $15.96 per hour beginning July 1, 2022, the County’s Chief Executive Office (CEO) announced on Monday. The new 6.4 percent rate increase was determined by the County’s Chief Executive Office based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. This is the first increase calculated by the CEO following the automatic scheduled increases established upon the passage of the Minimum Wage Ordinance in 2016.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

L.A. County Takes Next Steps Toward Banning Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday to move forward in the next step towards banning the sale of gas-powered leaf blowers in the unincorporated parts of the County. The motion, originally authored last year by Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Our View | Can’t Afford Gas? State Says Eat Cake

Next time you’re filling your gas tank and lamenting the high cost, remember this:. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrat supermajority in the Legislature just don’t care. What other conclusion can be drawn, when the Legislature and the governor have done nothing in the past 100 days to provide Californians relief at the pump, at a time when the state is flush with surplus cash and the state’s residents already pay the highest gasoline taxes in the nation?
SANTA CLARITA, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey approves $112 million budget

DOWNEY - Downey City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved its spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. The overall city-wide Fiscal Year 2022/23 budget for all funds is $262,452,415, split between a $112 million general fund and $150.4 million in all other funds. This represents an increase of over $33.5 million (or 14.63%) from FY 2021/22.
DOWNEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Homeless Encampments Cleared Out of Venice's Centennial Park

Venice's Centennial Park is undergoing repair after the city cleared the homeless encampment that lined the narrow park for months. Made up of more than 60 tents, the growing encampment became a public nuisance, neighbors said. Yolanda Gonzalez, a resident in the area, said she and her neighbors wrote dozens...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Neighbors fed up with Compton street takeovers attend city council meeting

A wave of street takeovers in Compton, including a deadly incident that killed two women Sunday, has neighbors angry and worried. A crowd showed up at the Compton City Council meeting hoping to put an end to them. Each person who spoke at the meeting Monday explained how they have dealt with the street takeovers firsthand, including David Castillo, who said a man doing burnouts in an intersection struck his SUV, injuring him and his daughter. Other residents of Compton said things have never been as bad as they currently are when it comes to street takeovers. They want the city council to do something to stop the illegal and dangerous gatherings. "I live right there where the two young ladies just died," said Carolyn Polee, a neighbor. "I'm so tired of this stuff. I've lived here over 40 years on that street, never had anything like this happen." The Compton Sheriff's station and the Mayor of Compton said they are working with various law enforcement agencies and neighboring cities to develop a Street Takeover Task Force that would help to stop the incidents. 
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

More Protests at Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Despite Plan to Close

VERNON – Animal-rights activists will hold another vigil for pigs late Wednesday evening outside the Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon, despite plans for the plant to close in early 2023. The plant and its associated hog-production farm have been the target of weekly vigils organized by the Animal Alliance...
VERNON, CA
Curbed

Los Angeles Is Trying to Ban Bike Repair in Public

Adding to its highly specific and fast-growing list of what residents can’t do in public, the Los Angeles City Council seems poised to ban bike repair on city streets. In a preliminary vote that passed Tuesday, the members approved an ordinance that prohibits “the assembly, disassembly, sale, offer of sale, distribution, offer of distribution, or storage of bicycles and bicycle parts on public property.” It also bans the possession of “five or more bike parts” while on property “owned or managed” by the city. People are allowed to fix a bike on the street — as long as it’s just one, which they can convince a police officer is theirs, and “the sole purpose of the repair” is to “restore the bicycle to its operational form” and “resume riding the bicycle.” Simple!
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

New tallies show lead changes in L.A.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office released new vote totals on June 14 that showed Congresswoman Karen Bass leading developer Rick Caruso by 13,640 votes – nearly three percentage points – in the primary race for mayor of Los Angeles. The updates to counts in the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Large oil leak reported in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - A puddle of oil formed Thursday on a street in Montebello, possibly from a leaking underground line. The oil was discovered about 6 a.m. at Montebello and Olympic boulevards, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello. Crews contained the oil, which may have leaked from an...
MONTEBELLO, CA
invisiblepeople.tv

Good Luck Renting In Los Angeles

Buyers and Renters Alike Struggle to Secure Housing in a Market that Has Gone Absolutely Out of Control. Sight unseen applications, lightning-fast acceptances, personal letters extolling how much you love the property, and offers well above listing price have long been the norm in the Southern California real estate scene. Still, these days we’re not just talking about homebuyers. Even renters are now needing to navigate this high-speed, high-stress market where landlords gleefully reap the rewards and the rest of us put up with it in hopes of eventually finding a tolerable place to live.
LOS ANGELES, CA
avdailynews.com

Grocery distribution draws nearly 600 families

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Nearly 600 families picked up boxes of groceries Wednesday at a free drive-thru grocery distribution event hosted by Los Angeles County at Stephen Sorensen Park. Frozen chicken, milk, macaroni, onions, tortillas and other food and staples were given away to 597 households, Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

