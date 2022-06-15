County Supervisors Approve LA River Master Plan and Land Bank for Affordable Housing

Adding to its highly specific and fast-growing list of what residents can’t do in public, the Los Angeles City Council seems poised to ban bike repair on city streets. In a preliminary vote that passed Tuesday, the members approved an ordinance that prohibits “the assembly, disassembly, sale, offer of sale, distribution, offer of distribution, or storage of bicycles and bicycle parts on public property.” It also bans the possession of “five or more bike parts” while on property “owned or managed” by the city. People are allowed to fix a bike on the street — as long as it’s just one, which they can convince a police officer is theirs, and “the sole purpose of the repair” is to “restore the bicycle to its operational form” and “resume riding the bicycle.” Simple!
