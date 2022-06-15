County Supervisors Approve LA River Master Plan and Land Bank for Affordable Housing

A wave of street takeovers in Compton, including a deadly incident that killed two women Sunday, has neighbors angry and worried. A crowd showed up at the Compton City Council meeting hoping to put an end to them. Each person who spoke at the meeting Monday explained how they have dealt with the street takeovers firsthand, including David Castillo, who said a man doing burnouts in an intersection struck his SUV, injuring him and his daughter. Other residents of Compton said things have never been as bad as they currently are when it comes to street takeovers. They want the city council to do something to stop the illegal and dangerous gatherings. "I live right there where the two young ladies just died," said Carolyn Polee, a neighbor. "I'm so tired of this stuff. I've lived here over 40 years on that street, never had anything like this happen." The Compton Sheriff's station and the Mayor of Compton said they are working with various law enforcement agencies and neighboring cities to develop a Street Takeover Task Force that would help to stop the incidents.

COMPTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO