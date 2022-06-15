ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: The Association Between Diffuse Myocardial Fibrosis on Cardiac Magnetic Resonance T1 Mapping and Myocardial Dysfunction in Diabetic Rabbits

By Mu Zeng
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep44937, published online 24 March 2017. This Article contains errors. It does not specify that the cohort of rabbits used were the same as that in Qiao et al.1, and that, therefore, some of the data in Table 1 (including LA, IVS, LVPW, LVIDd, LVIs, EF, and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Author Correction: Epigenetic regulation of BAF60A determines efficiency of miniature swine iPSC generation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12919-6, published online 31 May 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Materials and methods, under the subheading 'Generation of iPSCs and determination of reprogramming efficiency',. "For the generation of miniature pig iPSCs, 106 fibroblasts at P3 were transfected with 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Detection of aberrant splicing events in RNA-seq data using FRASER

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-20573-7, published online 22 January 2021. In the original version of this Article, it was incorrectly stated that the GTEx dataset version V7 aligned with STAR was used. Throughout, the GTEx dataset version V6p aligned with TopHat was used. In addition, it was stated incorrectly that we filtered out splice sites and introns with zero coverage in 95% of the sample. Instead, we kept only splice sites and introns with at least one read coverage in 95% of the samples. These errors do not affect any of the results or conclusions of the study. Corrections to the text are listed below.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Whales from space dataset, an annotated satellite image dataset of whales for training machine learning models

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/s41597-022-01377-4, published online 27 May 2022. The original version of this Data Descriptor incorrectly referred to the southern whale as Eubalaena galcialis instead of Eubalaena australis in the Abstract and Table 1. This has now been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article as well as the associated metadata.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Vitamin D supplementation and total cancer incidence and mortality by daily vs. infrequent large-bolus dosing strategies: a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

Efficacy of vitamin D supplementation may vary by dosing strategies and adiposity. To address such heterogeneity, we performed a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials of vitamin D supplementation and total cancer outcomes. Methods. PubMed and Embase were searched through January 2022. Summary relative riskÂ (SRR) and 95% confidence intervalÂ (CI)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are associated with reduced constructive myocardial work in hypertensive patients with a preserved ejection fraction

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are observed in patients with hypertensive heart disease with a preserved left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF); however, the relationship between minor ST-T changes and global myocardial work on echocardiograms remains unclear. We evaluated the global longitudinal strain (GLS), global work index (GWI), global constructive work (GCW), global wasted work (GWW), and global work efficiency (GWE) in 186 hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF (>50%) using an offline analysis system (View Pal, GE). Minor ST-T changes as well as major ST-T changes (depression in ST in lead V5"‰>"‰1"‰mV) were also evaluated by electrocardiography. The mean age was 79.4"‰Â±"‰8.2 years (men 37.6%). Patients with minor and major ST-changes had a smaller absolute GLS (âˆ’20.3"‰Â±"‰3.1, âˆ’18.2"‰Â±"‰3.7, and âˆ’15.2"‰Â±"‰5.0%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and a smaller constructive workload [GWI (2148"‰Â±"‰486, 1938"‰Â±"‰462, and 1685"‰Â±"‰701"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.002) and GCW (2419"‰Â±"‰510, 2185"‰Â±"‰466, and 1865"‰Â±"‰702"‰mmHg%, P"‰<"‰0.001)] than those with no ST-T changes. Additionally, patients with minor and major ST-T changes had increased wasted myocardial work [GWW (87"‰Â±"‰61, 105"‰Â±"‰56, and 127"‰Â±"‰75"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.045)], which resulted in reductions in the myocardial work efficiency [GWE (95"‰Â±"‰4, 94"‰Â±"‰3, and 89"‰Â±"‰12%, P"‰<"‰0.001)]. Even after adjustments for confounding factors, including EF, diastolic function parameters, LV hypertrophy, history of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, patients with minor ST-T changes had significantly smaller LV global constructive work in comparison to those without [GWI (2260"‰Â±"‰33 vs. 2025"‰Â±"‰76"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.007) and GCW (2501"‰Â±"‰45 vs. 2210"‰Â±"‰105"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.003)]. In conclusion, in hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF, minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms were associated with reduced constructive work in the LV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Myeloid lineage enhancers drive oncogene synergy in CEBPA/CSF3R mutant acute myeloid leukemia

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13364-2, published online 29 November 2019. Since the publication of this work, Brittany M. Curtiss has changed their name from Brittany M. Smith. This has now been amended. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, 97239, USA. Theodore...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Site-selective, stereocontrolled glycosylation of minimally protected sugars

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of general and efficient methods for the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tumor-specific total mRNA expression: a robust and prognostic feature across cancers

In the identification of clinically relevant gene signatures across cancers, a common assumption made during RNA sequencing analyses is that tumor cells from different cancer specimens share the same mRNA content. This assumption can result in the biased identification of genes that vary in concentration across patient samples and the omission of genes that change in absolute mRNA abundance. Moreover, total mRNA content is believed to be an important metric on its own and correlated with cellular phenotype.
CANCER
Nature.com

A computerized diagnostic model for automatically evaluating placenta accrete spectrum disorders based on the combined MR radiomics-clinical signatures

We aimed to establish a computerized diagnostic model to predict placenta accrete spectrum (PAS) disorders based on T2-weighted MR imaging. We recruited pregnant women with clinically suspected PAS disorders between January 2015 and December 2018 in our institution. All preoperative T2-weighted imaging (T2WI) MR images were manually outlined on the picture archive communication system terminal server. A nnU-Net network for automatic segmentation and the corresponding radiomics features extracted from the segmented region were applied to build a radiomics-clinical model for PAS disorders identification. Taking the surgical or pathological findings as the reference standard, we compared this computerized model's diagnostic performance in detecting PAS disorders. In the training cohort, our model combining both radiomics and clinical characteristics yielded an accuracy of 0.771, a sensitivity of 0.854, and a specificity of 0.750 in identifying PAS disorders. In the testing cohort, this model achieved a segmentation mean Dice coefficient of 0.890 and yielded an accuracy of 0.825, a sensitivity of 0.830 and a specificity of 0.822. In the external validation cohort, this computer-aided diagnostic model yielded an accuracy of 0.690, a sensitivity of 0.929 and a specificity of 0.467 in identifying placenta increta. In the present study, a machine learning model based on preoperative T2WI-based imaging had high accuracy in identifying PAS disorders in respect of surgical and histological findings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial profiling of early primate gastrulation in utero

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Gastrulation controls the emergence of cellular diversity and axis...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

A dialogue between generations

Seed plants cannot move their progeny out of harm, as they support the next-generation embryos inside their inflorescences before seed maturation. Nevertheless, organ development during embryogenesis is mostly considered unconnected to the previous generation. During Arabidopsis thaliana embryogenesis, the primary root is initiated by the specification of the apical suspensor cell into the root founder cell, the hypophysis. This cell divides asymmetrically to generate the quiescent centre, which is the organizer of the post-embryonic root meristem. Simultaneously, the apical adjacent cells specify into the precursors for the vasculature, ground tissue and epidermis, thereby forming an early version of a root meristem1. In this issue of Nature Plants, Du et al. show that regular root formation is controlled by the opposing functions of maternal and embryonic WIP genes to steer cell division orientation and cell fate specification in Arabidopsis2.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Progressive aortic stiffness in aging C57Bl/6 mice displays altered contractile behaviour and extracellular matrix changes

Aortic stiffness is a hallmark of cardiovascular disease, but its pathophysiology remains incompletely understood. This study presents an in-dept characterization of aortic aging in male C57Bl/6 mice (2"“24 months). Cardiovascular measurements include echocardiography, blood pressure measurement, and ex vivo organ chamber experiments. In vivo and ex vivo aortic stiffness increases with age, and precede the development of cardiac hypertrophy and peripheral blood pressure alterations. Contraction-independent stiffening (due to extracellular matrix changes) is pressure-dependent. Contraction-dependent aortic stiffening develops through heightened Î±1-adrenergic contractility, aberrant voltage-gated calcium channel function, and altered vascular smooth muscle cell calcium handling. Endothelial dysfunction is limited to a modest decrease in sensitivity to acetylcholine-induced relaxation with age. Our findings demonstrate that progressive arterial stiffening in C57Bl/6 mice precedes associated cardiovascular disease. Aortic aging is due to changes in extracellular matrix and vascular smooth muscle cell signalling, and not to altered endothelial function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

The novel FGFR inhibitor F1-7 induces DNA damage and cell death in colon cells

Fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) signaling influenced tumour occurrence and development. Overexpression of FGFR had been observed in many types of cancers, including colon cancer. FGFR inhibitor is considered to be effective in treating colon cancer patients. Methods. First, the kinase inhibition rate was determined. MTT, western blotting, colony formation,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Does the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire measure what we think it measures? A triangulated mixed-methods validation approach

Triangulated mixed-methods validation study. To validate the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire (SCL-CSQ). Participants were invited via a patient organization and its specialized hospital. Eligibility criteria were having a spinal cord injury (SCI), being 18 years or older, and able to understand and respond in Danish. Quantitative data were collected to determine internal consistency and criterion validity of the three subscales of SCL-CSQ, i.e., acceptance, fighting spirit, and social reliance. The Three-Step Test-Interview approach was employed to determine whether items measured what they were intended to measure (i.e., construct validity based on response processes).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Relating SARS-CoV-2 variants using cellular automata imaging

We classify the main variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus representing a given biological sequence coded as a symbolic digital sequence and by its evolution by a cellular automata with a properly chosen rule. The spike protein, common to all variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is then by the picture of the cellular automaton evolution yielding a visible representation of important features of the protein. We use information theory Hamming distance between different stages of the evolution of the cellular automaton for seven variants relative to the original Wuhan/China virus. We show that our approach allows to classify and group variants with common ancestors and same mutations. Although being a simpler method, it can be used as an alternative for building phylogenetic trees.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The metaxenia effects of different pollen grains on secondary metabolites enzymes and sugars of 'Piarom' date palm fruit

In this research, the characteristics of pollen were studied in eight pollinating cultivars of date palm, namely, 'Shahani', 'Kabkab', 'Zahedi', 'Beraem', 'Faryab', 'Sheikhali', 'Fard' and 'Jarvis'. The characteristics were compared and metaxenia effects were evaluated on secondary metabolites, enzymes and other biochemical compounds of 'Piarom' date fruits. The evaluations were carried out during four stages of fruit growth and development. The pollen of these eight pollinating cultivars were compared in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, starch, total phenol, flavonoids, pectin methyl esterase, and amylase enzymes. According to the results, the pollen of 'Sheikhali', 'Fard', 'Zahedi' and 'Shahani' cultivars contained more of the above compounds, compared to the other cultivars. Regarding the effects of pollen on the composition of 'Piarom' date fruits, 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' pollen produced the lowest amount of soluble tannin, which resulted in a better quality of 'Piarom' date fruits. Pollen was also obtained from 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars for evaluations, showing that they led to the highest amounts of glucose and fructose in the fruits. Regarding the sucrose amount, 'Jarvis' and 'Shikhali' produced the best results. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars caused the lowest amount of chlorophyll at the different stages of fruit growth, indicating a better decomposition of fruit chlorophyll and, as a result, better fruit quality. Pollen of 'Sheikhali' and 'Fard' cultivars produced the highest amounts of secondary metabolites such as total phenol, carotenoids and anthocyanin at the different stages of fruit development. The pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali' cultivars produced the highest levels of polygalacturonase, cellulase and invertase enzymes at different growth stages of the 'Piarom' date fruit. Regarding cellulase enzyme, fruits of the 'Zahedi' cultivar had more cellulase than the fruits of 'Sheikhali'. In general, the pollen of 'Fard' and 'Sheikhali, in comparison with other cultivars, improved the quantity and quality of 'Piarom' date fruits, due to their metaxenia properties.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

