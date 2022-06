Francine Prose: ‘We narrowly escaped a far worse disaster’. There’s a very particular, very specific chill we feel when our worst suspicions have been confirmed, when our darkest fears and imaginings turn out to be mere shadows of reality. I – and many others, I assume – felt that chill while watching the first installment of the report on the hearings of the House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO