ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commack, NY

FDA panel unanimously endorses Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots for babies and little kids

By Hilary Brueck
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baV6L_0gBpIFo600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1RTM_0gBpIFo600
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their three-year-old son, Hudson, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, New York, on November 30, 2021.

AP Photo/Emma Tobin

  • An FDA panel voted unanimously to endorse COVID-19 vaccines for babies and kids over 6 months old.
  • The CDC still needs to decide to recommend the Pfizer and Moderna shots.
  • First doses could be available starting next week.

A US Food and Drug Administration panel just voted unanimously "yes" for two baby-sized COVID vaccines.

The independent panel of experts advising the agency expressed confidence that Moderna's two-dose shot and Pfizer's three-dose shot is safe, effective, and beneficial for youngsters as little as 6 months old.

Their assessment is based on available data from the two companies , which collectively trialed their vaccines in more than 8,000 young children, as well as independent data analyses from FDA scientists.

The move sets up shots to begin going into the arms of little kids and babies nationwide as early as next week, pending vaccine authorization from the FDA and a final recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is expected this weekend.

Panel member Dr. Jay Portnoy from Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and several other members of the FDA committee stressed that while parents don't have to vaccinate their young kids against COVID, providers owe it to the parents who do want vaccines for their kids to give them the option.

"Every pediatrician that I know at our hospital has been waiting eagerly for this vote to occur because they can't wait to start giving this vaccine," he said during the meeting.

"For preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and emergency visits, this vaccine is very effective. It's also very safe to use."

Parents have been waiting months for a vaccine

Many parents have been eagerly awaiting a vaccine for their babies and toddlers for over six months. Vaccines for kids 5 and up have been available since early November , making children under 5 the last remaining group that's not vaccine-eligible in the US yet.

"We hear very much from parents how desperate they are," Dr. Peter Marks, who directs the FDA's center where vaccines are evaluated, said during a May webinar with doctors.

More than 400 children under the age of 4 have died from COVID during the pandemic, and their rates of hospitalization and death (while still low compared to adults) surpass those of older, vaccine-eligible kids.

"Hundreds of deaths are just not — it's just not — we don't consider that acceptable in any way, shape, or form," Marks said.

Thousands of parents in the US, Canada, and several other countries around the world volunteered for the Moderna and Pfizer trials, hoping to get their kids early access to vaccinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iHCym_0gBpIFo600
3-year-old Zoey Sandeen (right) enrolled in Moderna's pediatric vaccine trial in the fall of 2021.

Courtesy of Sandeen family.

"Why would we want to leave our children unprotected?" Linsey Sandeen, who enrolled her three children in Moderna's pediatric trial in October 2021, previously told Insider .

Moderna's vaccine appears effective after 2 shots, while Pfizer's takes 3

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are not perfect at stamping out all disease, especially with the highly contagious Omicron variant. And, they also take several weeks to give kids good disease protection. FDA charts suggest Moderna's vaccine kicks in at around 40 days after the first of two shots, while Pfizer's takes between two and three months to begin having an impact, depending on the timing of the third dose.

"It does worry me, actually, that there was no protection after dose two," Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said during the FDA meeting, referencing Pfizer's vaccine, which he said might be too low of a dose for kids.

"For people who've gotten two doses of that vaccine, they have to know they're not protected, and they're going to have to wait a few months before they are protected," he said.

During its ongoing trials of kids 6 months to 5 years old, Pfizer estimated its three-shot vaccine was around 80% effective , a preliminary number that was based on only 10 COVID cases observed over the course of 40 days. Multiple independent experts at the FDA meeting Wednesday stressed that isn't a good indicator of the true efficacy of the shots.

Moderna's roughly 40% to 50% vaccine efficacy estimate for kids 6 months to 6 years old is also subject to change, as it doesn't include a third dose (booster), which the company is testing out in that age group now.

Dr. Amanda Cohn from the CDC said "I would really hope" that people don't put too much stock in the 80% vs. 40% vaccine effectiveness numbers, though, because they are based on such a small number of cases over a short period of time.

"I believe the vaccine is effective — I do not have any idea what that number will actually end up being," she said. "This was effectiveness after 30 days," she added, saying that effectiveness "could fall off very quickly," especially against mild disease.

The true measures of success for these vaccines will be seen over time, based on whether people get their kids vaccinated, and then how well the shots keep young kids out of the hospital, ICU, and preventing more COVID deaths among babies and toddlers.

Smaller shots, milder side effects

Moderna's pediatric COVID vaccine isn't the same formulation adults get — it's a smaller, 25% dose. The vaccine is administered in two shots, spread four weeks apart.

Pfizer's pediatric vaccine is also a much smaller, 10% dose of the adult shot.

Short-term side effects of both vaccines have been milder for babies and toddlers than for older people, with some of the most common symptoms including irritability, arm pain, and low-grade fevers for a day or two after vaccine administration.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Fauci has COVID: Biden's pandemic tsar, 81, is struck down with virus and claims he has had no recent contact with the president

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who President Joe Biden tapped as his pandemic tsar, has come down with covid. The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Fauci, 81, tested positive for the virus on a rapid antigen test but has not had any recent contact with the president or any other senior officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Commack, NY
State
Missouri State
City
Philadelphia, NY
Daily Mail

Children are being infected with up to THREE viruses at a time because COVID measures have worn down their immune systems and made them vulnerable to illnesses usually only caught in winter, experts warn

Children are turning up in doctors' clinics infected with as many as three different types of viruses, in what experts believe is the result of their immune systems being weakened from two years of COVID lockdowns and mask-wearing. Medical staff have come to expect a surge in cases of flu...
KIDS
CNET

FDA Approves COVID Vaccines for Kids as Young as 6 Months Old

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The news comes two days after an expert...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Daily Mail

FDA recommends Moderna and Pfizer covid vaccines for children between six months to five years old despite experts saying they are LEAST at risk from the virus

Covid vaccines for the youngest Americans could be rolled out in a matter of days after the Food and Drug Administration recommended approving both the Moderna and Pfizer shots, despite some experts warning that they are not needed for children under the age of five. On Wednesday, members of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5

The first COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids. The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks...
KIDS
CBS News

FDA authorizes COVID vaccines for youngest children

The Food and Drug Administration authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must still sign off before kids under age 5 can receive the vaccines, which could happen within days.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc
Kansas Reflector

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Moderna, Pfizer Covid Shots for Youngest Get FDA Clearance (2)

Covid-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and under from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. received authorization from US regulators, meaning almost all the American population can soon get pandemic protection. The. Food and Drug Administration. clearance allows the use of Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for youngsters ages six months through 4...
HEALTH
WebMD

Past COVID-19 Infection Could Play Role In Child Hepatitis

Hepatitis in children and prior coronavirus infections, according to new research from Israel. A new study details five children in Israel who had mild cases of COVID-19 who went on to develop hepatitis; two of these children required liver transplants. But clinicians are cautious about drawing conclusions from such a small study.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Pfizer Vaccines for children aged 6 months to 4 years

The FDA has authorized pediatric versions of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children 6 months through four-years-old. The Moderna shot will be two doses, one month apart and the Pfizer vaccine will be three shots with the first two, three weeks apart and the third dose administered more than two months later. Convincing parents for this age group might be a tall order as only 30 percent of children five through 11 have been fully vaccinated. June 18, 2022.
HEALTH
The Atlantic

Long COVID Could Be a ‘Mass Deterioration Event’

In late summer 2021, during the Delta wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation issued a disturbing wake-up call: According to its calculations, more than 11 million Americans were already experiencing long COVID. The academy’s dashboard has been updated daily ever since, and now pegs that number at 25 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

FDA advisory committee backs Moderna vaccine for kids 6 and older

A key FDA advisory committee on Tuesday voted to recommend Moderna's COVID vaccine receive emergency use authorization for kids six and older. Why it matters: If Moderna ultimately receives emergency use authorization and a CDC recommendation, it would create a second option for a COVID-19 vaccine for older children in the U.S.
KIDS
Business Insider

Business Insider

529K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy