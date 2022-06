BOSTON -- In need of a Game 6 win to keep their title hopes alive, the Boston Celtics are looking to get a little boost from some former champs.Two of the Celtics' Big 3 from the franchise's 2008 championship team are at TD Garden for Thursday night's Game 6 against the Warriors: Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.Pierce is no stranger to TD Garden since retiring from the NBA, and has been spotted a few times during Boston's current postseason run. But he's bringing Allen along for the ride tonight, as the Celtics look to stave off elimination and force a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO