Mock trade has Sixers sending Matisse Thybulle to Grizzlies in a deal

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

It’s mock trade season as the offseason is fully here for the Philadelphia 76ers. Now is the time to analyze some mock trades that are out there and discuss whether it fits the Sixers or not as they move forward with their plans to build a roster that can win around Joel Embiid and James Harden.

The Sixers are a team that is in need of some quality depth off their bench. They need somebody who can provide something of a “dawg” mentality as they move forward with their title plans and they need somebody to be a leader off the bench.

A mock trade proposed by Mike O’Connor of The Rights to Ricky Sanchez has the Sixers sending Matisse Thybulle to the Memphis Grizzlies for a player who can fulfill those requirements.

O'Connor on why the Sixers do this deal

From the Sixers perspective, Melton is a far better offensive player than Thybulle, and for my money, is a better off-ball defender. He would be an excellent third guard for this roster, and could help mask some of the defensive deficiencies of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. Not for nothing, Melton is also an excellent rebounder for his position— 7.1 rebounds per 36 minutes— and can defend bigger bodies than you might think. Lastly, he’s signed to a reasonable contract for two more seasons. It may feel like selling low on Thybulle, but I would do this deal in a heartbeat. Melton, unlike Thybulle, has improved every year that he’s been in the league, and is the type of player who becomes more valuable in the playoffs. He is also two years younger than Matisse.

Analyzing the deal from a Sixers standpoint

This is the type of deal that successful franchises make. As terrific as Thybulle is on the defensive end. His offensive deficiencies continue to be an issue. He shot only 31.3% from deep in his third season and that number dipped to 28.6% in the playoffs. Both the Toronto Raptors and, especially, the Miami Heat did not pay him any mind when he had the ball at the perimeter. Trading Isaiah Joe would be tough as he is still young enough to get it right, but getting Melton back would be big for them in terms of winning right now.

The Grizzlies have a bit of a glut in backcourt players with Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones also there. Therefore, Melton could be the odd man out. He shot 37.4% from deep on 5.1 attempts during the 2021-22 season and he is an offensive threat every time down the floor.