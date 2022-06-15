ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabulous Fourth Celebration Brings Fireworks & Fun for All to Boca Raton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, FLORIDA (June 7, 2022) - The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will host a Fabulous Fourth Celebration on Monday, July 4, at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m....

Summer Barbecue at The Regional

Celebrity chef Lindsay Autry is bringing her famous “Pig Pickin’” barbecue event back this summer for three special dates. It debuts tonight, June 17, and will continue in July and August (dates yet to be announced). The menu will include favorites like her Eastern North Carolina style hickory smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, creamed summer corn, peach salad, hush puppies, mac n’ cheese, collard greens, black-eyed peas and fried okra. Plus there will be summer-inspired cocktails and desserts available too.
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
Free music festival in downtown West Palm Beach

More than 15 musical artists will perform Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the second Chillout Music Fest, showcasing local acoustic musicians. Entertainment will continue on two stages from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northwood Art & Music Warehouse in West Palm Beach. There also will be art, vendors and food booths.
From the Magazine: A Tropical Sanctuary

After living in bustling cities like Caracas, New York and Miami, Angel Sanchez and Christopher Coleman wanted a respite from the concrete jungle. A friend mentioned Delray Beach, so they drove north from their Miami home to explore the seaside town. Making their way around Delray’s neighborhoods, they perused available homes solely out of curiosity when they stumbled upon a hamlet down a dirt path in west Delray. The designers fell in love with the clandestine enclave and especially this mid-century modern home. After a year of renovations and several quarantine projects, Sanchez and Coleman decided to become full-time Delray Beach residents and relish this stylish botanical paradise they created together.
Otters take swim in North Lauderdale home’s pool

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some friendly and fuzzy guests got cool in the pool, much to the surprise of one homeowner. A group of otters made quite a splash in Dr. Jessika Timmons’ backyard, and she is telling 7News about this once in a lifetime visit. At first...
Palm Beaches Restaurant Month

The Palm Beaches is explanded The Palm Beaches Restaurant Week to the Palm Beaches Restaurant Month. It runs Aug. 1-31, 2022. from Monday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Featuring more than 100 participating restaurants, The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers visitors and local “foodies” the opportunity to indulge in the best of dining in The Palm Beaches.
Delray Beach Market: Florida's largest food hall

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Market is home to Florida's largest food hall. This colorful, artistic space is two stories and features 25 different vendors with cuisine ranging from all over the world. You can find Peruvian, Spanish, Lebanese, Chinese, tacos, pizza, burgers, subs, fried chicken, ice cream, and so much more.
Waterfront in West Palm Beach brings business to the area

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Waterfront in West Palm Beach is hosting "Summer in Paradise." The campaign will feature live music, movies, and even a scavenger hunt. It's on until Aug. 31. Residents and guests are invited to participate in the free activities downtown throughout the summer. The...
THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES IS SET TO CALL POMPANO BEACH HOME

Fortune International Group and Oak Capital, the developers of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, recently held a grand opening for an over 4,000 square foot sales gallery at 1380 S. Ocean Blvd, where the beachfront portion of the two-tower luxury condo project will be located. The project will also occupy the property across the street, along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Science Center and Aquarium free day for heroes and discounts

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is offering Hometown Hero Appreciation Day, with free entry for first responders and other eligible Hometown Heroes. Veterans, Active Duty Military, First Responders, Gold Star Families and up to 4 guests. Heroes must provide valid I.D. The facility offers other discounts:. Military Discount.
Fun Things to Do in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

This is a gorgeous city in Florida with a ton of canals. Some have even given it the nickname Venice of America. The place is heaven for those looking for gorgeous beaches, but it is also a rich place in history and culture from native settlers. Six of my family’s favorite things to do in Fort Lauderdale whenever we go for a visit.
South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
Who is running for Palm Beach County School Board? Inside the crowded August races

WEST PALM BEACH — Fourteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Palm Beach County School Board, which sets policies and oversees billions of dollars for the 10th largest school district in the United States. And though school board races are nonpartisan, meaning candidates' party affiliations are left off the ballot, the push to fill school board seats has become increasingly political.  ...
The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center Collects Close to 4,000 Servings of Cereal at its Annual Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive

June 17, 2022– The Palm Beach Children’s Hospital at St. Mary’s Medical Center collects 347 boxes of cereal, with 3,806 servings at its annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive. The goal is to provide a healthy breakfast to area children and adults struggling with hunger during the summer months. The donation is benefitting the WPB and Belle Glade Boys and Girls Clubs.
Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
