FORT LAUDERDALE - These are the dog days of summer and technically summer doesn't arrive until next week.When taking Rex out to Bayview Park, Yvanna Strait grabs a water dish and looks for shade. "I feel his ears and consider going back in the car for air conditioning. I keep track how long we are outside," she said. Not overdoing outside is key whether you are walking on four legs or two.Because South Florida is getting hotter. "We have noted over the last 30 to 40 years temperatures are up one and a half degrees. It may not seem like a lot but...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO