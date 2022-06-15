Wednesday's Afternoon Update

How expensive has food gotten? See how the costs of grocery items have changed in Florida. Increasing prices are hitting nearly every consumer category, but your bill at the grocery store may be more painful than anything else except gas and energy. In southeastern states — the region that includes Florida — the cost of grocery items overall has increased nearly 12% over the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some food categories are being hit harder than others. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs have seen the sharpest year-over-year increase with a 14.2% jump. The average cost of 16-oz bag of potato chips in the south has increased by more than a dollar since February 2019. [Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO