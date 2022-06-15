ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Wednesday's Afternoon Update

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando foreclosure filings grow as expert warns they may ‘ramp up a little faster’ than projected. Metro Orlando added 474 foreclosure filings in May, making it unlucky number 13 among U.S. metros for most foreclosure filings per housing unit. Foreclosure activity in Orlando was up 347% from 106 new filings the...

Friday's Daily Pulse

Federal judge blows up Florida's law limiting contributions for ballot initiatives. A federal judge has rejected an attempt by Florida lawmakers to limit contributions to political committees supporting ballot initiatives, saying it violates the First Amendment. U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor issued an 18-page ruling Wednesday that included a permanent injunction against the $3,000 contribution limit, which passed in 2021 and was revised this year. The limit was part of long-running efforts by Republican leaders to make it harder to pass ballot initiatives to amend the state Constitution. [Source: News Service of Florida]
Thursday's Daily Pulse

How expensive has food gotten? See how the costs of grocery items have changed in Florida. Increasing prices are hitting nearly every consumer category, but your bill at the grocery store may be more painful than anything else except gas and energy. In southeastern states — the region that includes Florida — the cost of grocery items overall has increased nearly 12% over the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Some food categories are being hit harder than others. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs have seen the sharpest year-over-year increase with a 14.2% jump. The average cost of 16-oz bag of potato chips in the south has increased by more than a dollar since February 2019. [Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
Florida unemployment claims inch up

First-time unemployment claims in Florida rose for the second straight week. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 6,740 initial claims were filed last week in the state, up from a revised count of 5,796 during the week that ended June 4 and 3,698 during the week that ended May 28.
