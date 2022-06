Wisconsin 4-H alumni George and Deanna House were active Michigan 4-H volunteers at both the county and state level, including serving as judges at the State 4-H Poultry Show. Trustee emeritus George House served as a Michigan 4-H Foundation trustee for three decades and passed away in 2014. Deanna served on the Michigan 4-H Centennial Celebration Committee and co-authored the 4-H curriculum, The Microwave Connection. Deanna passed away Feb. 17, 2022.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO