Netflix’s Matilda the Musical Trailer Is Magical

By Jessica Lerner
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the chocolate cake ready, lots of chocolate cake, because Matilda the Musical is coming to Netflix this holiday season. In a newly released trailer, viewers get their first glimpse at Matilda, a girl who discovers her superpower and summons the tremendous fortitude to help others change their lives while taking...

www.adweek.com

Related
BGR.com

This shocking Netflix docuseries has viewers glued to their screens

Some crimes are so high-profile, so shocking, and the ensuing trials such a media circus … that multiple streaming services step with their own competing and juicy retellings of the affair. The Staircase murder case is one such example, with both Netflix and HBO Max giving viewers different versions of the story. And in different genres, no less, with one a docuseries and the other a dramatization.
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Graham
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Roald Dahl
Person
Andrea Riseborough
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matilda The Musical#Television#Sony Pictures#Tristar Pictures
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What's New on Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

Did you watch that scene in The Boys yet? You know the one I'm talking about, the one with the giant dingaling? Well if you enjoyed that, don't worry, there's more episodes of The Boys coming up — and therefore more comical superhero gore — every week on Fridays until Season 3 is done. It's definitely the best show that Amazon Prime Video has this month, but it's not the only great thing to watch.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Netflix picks up record-breaking horror movie hit​​

Netflix looks like it's pushing to have its next big foreign-language mega-hit next month, as it has snapped up international release rights for the Taiwanese horror film Incantation. Released in its home territory in March, Incantation is currently the highest-grossing film in Thailand out this year, and the biggest-earning Taiwanese...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Starrer ‘My Policeman’ Drops Teaser Trailer

Amazon Studios on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its Harry Styles-starring film My Policeman.  The romantic drama explores themes of forbidden love and shifting social conventions, with the English pop star taking on the role of Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Cho, Mia Isaac and 'Don't Make Me Go' Director on Telling a Coming of Age Story Through the Lens of Single ParenthoodWhy Pink Is Hollywood's Favorite Post-Pandemic Power HueTim Robbins, Leslie Mann Depart Amazon Thriller Series 'The Power' The...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Lightyear’ Streaming on Disney+, HBO Max, or Netflix?

Buzz Lightyear is going to infinity and beyond this weekend, but he won’t be falling with style onto streaming just yet. Lightyear, the new Toy Story spin-off movie from Disney-Pixar, is opening in theaters everywhere on Friday. The animated movie, which features the voice of Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear, is intended to be the sci-fi movie that inspired the Buzz Lightyear toy that we all know and love from Toy Story. It’s an epic space adventure about the titular space ranger, who, alongside his crew, is marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth. In addition to Captain America,...
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘The Bourne Identity’ Revitalized Action Movies For the 21st Century

Some movies cause big ripples. As The Bourne Identity turns twenty, it's worth looking back at the film that spawned one of this century's most popular franchises and breathed new life into well-worn action movie beats. In the early 2000s, blockbusters looked like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings, science fiction and fantasy writ large (and not a single MCU title in sight). Simultaneously, action stars and themes from the 90s seemed tired. Arnold Schwarzenegger's Collateral Damage came and went early in 2002 without much impact. Pierce Brosnan's tenure as 007 was ending, with that run of Bond films looking increasingly passé (reaching a nadir later in the year with the silly Die Another Day). An attempt to revive Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan franchise, with Ben Affleck in the lead, would also falter at one movie.
MOVIES

