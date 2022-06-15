ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Obi-Wan Kenobi's surprise death creates a missed opportunity

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 spoilers follow. In a show that revolves around iconic Star Wars characters such as Ben, Anakin, Leia and even Luke, it says a lot that someone new like Tala Durith (Indira Varma) has emerged as a fan favourite in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Originally conceived as a...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram: “Being in Star Wars feels too big to fathom”

“My life currently feels like I’m in Super Mario Kart and I’ve hit one of those acceleration squares,” says Moses Ingram. “It’s whooosh!” It’s an apt metaphor. The past two years of Ingram’s life have moved at absurd speed. At the start of 2020 she had never had a professional acting credit. Her first was in the Netflix hit The Queen’s Gambit, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which brought her an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She followed it with a role in the Oscar-nominated The Tragedy Of Macbeth, for Joel Coen, then a blockbuster, Ambulance, for Michael Bay. That’s her whole CV. Every feature and TV show she’s made in her career. And now she’s in Star Wars. From nothing to Star Wars in approximately 20 months. “Whooosh” is right.
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 ending explained

Although episode 4 felt like a step backward in terms of story development and action, it still helped set up this week’s chapter of everyone’s favorite Jedi Master. And as the latest installment of this Star Wars series has shown, there is still a lot left in the tank. To help you understand what went down, here is Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 5 ending explained to shed light on the many questions surrounding it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Indira Varma
epicstream.com

Did Reva Die in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

In some ways, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been a bit predictable, but few of us saw episode 5 coming! In the penultimate episode of the miniseries we find out not only whether the Grand Inquisitor really died, but also what drove Reva's actions all along. The episode left us with a new question: did Reva die in Obi-Wan Kenobi?
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obi Wan Lrb#Entertainment Weekly#Rebel#Imperial#Force
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine Series Officially Announced

Wolverine continues to prove himself as a character with seemingly limitless storytelling potential in any number of mediums, with Marvel and Sirius XM partnering to develop the all-new scripted podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine. The series sees Terminator 2: Judgment Day star Robert Patrick voicing the character with the podcast having premiered today. This marks the fourth entry into the popular Marvel's Wastelanders podcast series and once again features an all-star cast of performers to explore Old Man Logan in all-new ways. You can hear a trailer for Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine below and listen to the series on Sirius XM.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Val Kilmer shares Top Gun: Maverick cameo image with sweet message

Top Gun: Maverick spoilers follow. Val Kilmer has shared an image from his Top Gun: Maverick cameo, along with a sweet message to Tom Cruise. The actor played Iceman alongside Cruise in the original 1986 movie, and he reprises the role briefly in the sequel as he and Maverick meet again.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm

Black Clover might be in the middle of a major hiatus as the series creator prepares for the final arc of the series, and now one awesome cosplay is filling the gap by putting Vanessa Enoteca back into the spotlight! The anime run came to an end last year, and now the manga is getting ready to do the same a year later as series creator Yuki Tabata has officially gone on a lengthy hiatus in order to ready everything for the final arc of the series to come. That means fans are now counting down the days until it all comes to an end.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings star reprising role in new movie

Miranda Otto is returning to Middle-earth to voice Éowyn for the upcoming Lord of the Rings animated movie. The Warner Bros film, titled Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, will see Otto's Shieldmaiden of Rohan serve as the narrator. She'll be joined by the likes of Succession's Brian Cox and Gaia Wise (via Deadline).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Wonder Man

A new Disney+ series is in development with Wonder Man as the main character. It's being brought to the screen by Destin Daniel Cretton, the man behind Shang Chi and Andrew Guest who was involved with Brooklyn Nine Nine and Community. I'm not overly familiar with Wonder Man but he...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Latest Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode Opens With Warning About "Upsetting" Scenes

The penultimate episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi features a disclaimer in its opening moments, warning viewers of potentially "upsetting scenes" within the episode. The disclaimer reads: "There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting." Spoilers for Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look if you want to know! In terms of Episode 5, the disclaimer seems to be referencing various flashback sequences to the deadly execution of Order 66 in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, which show younglings being killed by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — and Reva (Moses Ingram) being one of the few children who survived by playing dead around her castmates.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene. The location...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Hayden Christensen Details Anakin Skywalker Return (Exclusive)

"Duel of the Fates" started to take over the arena at Anaheim's Convention Center just a few weeks ago as a live choir belted it out to thousands of excited Star Wars fans. The stage turned red. Some smoke began to fill the air. The energy in the room shifted into something palpable. From either side of the stage, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen emerged before centering themselves together, embracing their returns to the Star Wars world for the first time since their work as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, respectively, in the prequel trilogy. Now, following Episode 5 of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, they are certainly back on screen together and the only person more excited than the fans might be Christensen.
ANAHEIM, CA
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Christmas Reveal for Jinda Feud climax?

Who doesn’t love a ticking time bomb. This will no doubt be the countdown to Micks exit too. I can see Linda and Janines fued ending violently and Mick getting caught in the crossfire. I really hope not. Whilst the storyline well and truly took off upon Linda's return,...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

What is a good time limit a storyline is dragged on till?

Example, EE - Ben was raped, 23rd May, but revealed it to Kathy on 8th June, then tells Jay on the 10th. For me that's good time. Linda was raped on September 2014, first tells someone on 25th December 2014. EE - Recent domestic abuse storyline that started in 2019,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy