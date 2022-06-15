ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are these really the five dog breeds you should never own?

By Kathryn Rosenberg
 3 days ago
A woman who previously worked in the pet industry has received worldwide attention in recent days after posting a video to TikTok listing the five dog breeds you should never own.

Captioned with the words “dog breeds I would never own after working in the pet industry,” the 20 second clip, which was uploaded on the 25th of May, has so far received over seven million views and has amassed close to 10,000 comments.

Netizens are divided over the post, with some jumping in to vigorously defend their canine companion who made the top five and others agreeing with the opinions of @chilicheesechelsea .

The woman, who was obviously anticipating a backlash, added the following disclaimer to her video to try and help smooth ruffled feathers: “I love these breeds but I don’t want to own one of my own. Don’t come for me doodle moms 🤪🤓 IT’S JUST MY OPINION!!!! (And a joke, I have a chihuahua lol)”

Keen to find out if your pup is on the list of the five dog breeds you should never own? Here’s who made the list…

@chilicheesechelsea

DISCLAIMER: I love these breeds but I don’t want to own one of my own. Don’t come for me doodle moms 🤪🤓 IT’S JUST MY OPINION!!!! (And a joke, I have a chihuahua lol)

♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima

1. Husky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWJAp_0gBouGgs00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known to be loyal, outgoing and rather mischievous, @chilicheesechelsea describes the Husky as “completely unhinged and always screaming.” And one TikToker was quick to second her thoughts, stating: “I didn’t understand the husky hate til I house and pet sat for a friend. That damn dog was singing me the song of their people at 5 am every day.”

2. German Shepherd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGBut_0gBouGgs00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Next on the list was the German Shepherd , who tends to have a confident, intelligent and courageous temperament that has ensured it is one of the most popular dog breeds. But, according to @chilicheesechelsea, this dog is “always the most anxious and FOR WHAT.” One TikTok user agreed, commenting “Can confirm my GSD is anxious even after loads of professional training.”

3. Samoyed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qprmg_0gBouGgs00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In third place sits the gorgeous Samoyed , a friendly, gentle and adaptable little dog that’s just downright adorable to look at. However, as you’ve probably guessed, @chilicheesechelsea was less than complimentary with her assessment, captioning their photo with “non-stop barking. Fun police.”

4. Any Doodle mix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCSMi_0gBouGgs00

(Image credit: "Sadie the bernedoodle" by Christopher.Michel is licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Also on the podium are some of the world’s most exuberant creatures - dogs that are a doodle mix. “Truly the worst. People don’t know how to handle their energy/breed mixes so they end up being out of control demons. And they are always MATTED.” Ouch. The poor doodle mixes of the world haven’t come off too well in this list and netizens have a lot to say about this one. “My doodle is the best dog I ever owned,” said one with another chiming in with “Doodles are literally the sweetest and best dogs ever.”

5. Small white dogs with crusty eyes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esrQi_0gBouGgs00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re feeling for these little dudes right now! While not a dog breed in their own right, small white dogs with crusty eyes are pups like the Maltese and the Shih Tzu, who @chilicheesechelsea describes as “crusty little ankle biters.” Thankfully, netizens were quick to come to these cute dogs' rescue, with one user writing “Aaaawe, I love my crusty little ankle biter. He never bit my ankles, so….”

And there you have it, the top five dogs you should never own according to @chilicheesechelsea. We have a feeling if you own one of these gorgeous breeds you'll have plenty to say about this list!

