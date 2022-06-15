ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansans found to be among most interested in student loan forgiveness

By Sarah Motter
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansans are among the most interested in student loan forgiveness since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the typical new college graduate leaving school with around $31,100 in student loan debt and President Joe Biden’s Administration reportedly considering forgiving $10,000 in student loans...

www.kctv5.com

Fortune

Biden administration to cancel $5.8 billion in single largest student loan forgiveness effort ever

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will forgive all remaining debt for over half a million borrowers who attended and were defrauded by any campus owned or operated by Corinthian Colleges, the for-profit education chain that closed in 2015.
COLLEGES
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
CNET

Student Loan Repayments Pause Could Be Extended Beyond August

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona testified at a Senate subcommittee hearing on Tuesday in which he suggested a student loan moratorium extension is still a possibility, in a response to a question from New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. "I don't have any information now to share with you about when...
COLLEGES
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Student loans forgiveness a slap in the face to millions

In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I’d like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It’s not that I was particularly studious, I just didn’t have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I’d have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school’s sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
EDUCATION
CBS News

Public Service Loan Forgiveness program can help tackle student debt, borrower says

More than half a million public-sector workers in the U.S. are expected to have their student debt cleared under a revamped loan forgiveness program. But for individuals hoping to take advantage of the federal initiative, actually getting those loans canceled takes persistence, said one person who successfully used the program to shed tens of thousands of dollars in student debt.
EDUCATION
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Kansans
The Independent

White parents chase Black teacher out of town over CRT fears before following her to next town

A distinguished Black educational leader was hounded out of two different Georgia school districts within months of her hiring, as conservative groups and angry white parents protested what they falsely believed was the introduction of critical race theory (CRT) into their schools.According to a new ProPublica report, educator Cecelia Lewis was by all accounts a beloved leader throughout her educational career.When she left a position as a principal at a school in Maryland in 2021, they created a wall to honour her, featuring her signature signoff in messages to students, “If no one’s told you they care about you today,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
goodmorningamerica.com

CEO who paid off $48K in student loan debt shares her tips

Juror in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial speaks out. A juror in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial said in an interview that aired Thursday on "Good Morning America" that when the actress cried during her testimony the jury saw only "crocodile tears." "It didn’t come across as...
FAIRFAX, VA

