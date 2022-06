A walk on the beach can clear your head, but did you know some beach walks can fill your mind with new knowledge and boost your Great Lakes literacy?. This summer, the Michigan Coastal Management Program (MCMP) in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to host eight community Beach Walks along the shores of each of the Great Lakes that border Michigan: Erie, Huron, Michigan, and Superior. The walks are open to anyone, and dates and locations are listed at the end of this article.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO