The festival wraps up with a performance by The Band LevelZ from 7 to 9 p.m. “The candlelight ceremony will be about 6:30 p.m. right before the band comes to play, and it will be a moment of refection and a memorial for those who died enslaved, those who fought for freedom and the ones who supported freedom,” said Cassandra Campbell, Laurens City Councilmember and chair of the Juneteenth festival committee. “We scheduled the festival for Saturday, June 18, because we didn’t want to interfere with families who would be celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday.”

