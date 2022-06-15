ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Charter Township, MI

Explosion Kills One At South Jersey Truck Repair Shop

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwHlK_0gBocJq700
413 Swedesboro Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was killed when a home heating oil truck exploded Wednesday, June 15 in South Jerey, officials said.

The explosion occurred around 10:40 a.m. at Timberline Services on Swedesboro Road in Harrison Township, Harrison Township police said.

Leni Fortson, regional director of OSHA, confirmed that her federal agency had sent an inspector to investigate the report of a death.

The truck may have been parked in a building when it exploded, according to one report.

The investigation remains ongoing in conjunction with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Fire Marshall, police said. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

