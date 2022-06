(CBS4) – Thirteen Denver metro area school superintendents have signed a letter to the Colorado Board of Education saying they’re “deeply disappointed” the board would take the unprecedented step of reorganizing the Adams 14 School District. The superintendents believe the state should allow Adams 14 to remain its own district, under its current leadership. (credit: CBS) The letter comes after the state board voted last month to reorganize Adams 14, citing nine years of poor student test scores. “The fact that seven people, most of whom have never stepped foot in the school district and Adams 14, most of whom have...

