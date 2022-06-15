ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Baker, other councilors call for using federal Covid-19 relief money to help taxi medallion owners

Dorchester Reporter
 3 days ago

Three city councilors say they city should use some of the money the city's getting from the feds to help out the owners of taxi medallions, whom they say have been decimated by unfair competition from Uber and Lyft. Councilors Kendra Lara (Jamaica Plain, West Roxbury), Frank Baker (Dorchester)...

dotnews.com

WCVB

Retiring owners plan to sell Massachusetts-based Marathon Sports

BOSTON — Popular running stores in the Boston area and in two other New England states will soon have a new owner. Marathon Sports is being sold to Fleet Feet in a deal that's expected to close in July, the businesses announced. The sale will coincide with the retirements of current Marathon Sports owners Colin and Penny Peddie.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Boston bars use stick on lids to help protect people from being roofied

BOSTON (WHDH) - Clery’s in Back Bay has started using a stick on lid to prevent people from slipping substances into drinks, following a warning from local police departments about an uptick in drinks being drugged. The new roofie prevention lids work like a sticker, able to stick to...
Dorchester Reporter

MBTA to cut weekday train trips on three major lines this summer

In a dramatic move, the MBTA plans to slash train trip frequency across most of its main subway system for the summer, downscaling service in response to a staffing shortage that federal overseers this week said poses a safety risk for riders and workers. MBTA officials announced Friday that a...
wgbh.org

High wages, gas prices jack up school busing costs

Massachusetts cities and towns are confronting a ballooning cost as they finalize next year’s budgets: getting kids to school. Some school bus companies hurt by ever-climbing fuel prices and a labor shortage are passing that pain along to municipalities. “We've seen about a 35% increase in our transportation costs,”...
REVERE, MA
NECN

Mass. Employers Trying to Help Workers Manage Inflation

With inflation putting a strain on just about everyone's wallet, some local businesses are looking at ways to make things a little easier on employees. Inflation is at a 40-year high, with price increases evident on many necessities such as gas, food and services. Massachusetts-based Big Y is stepping up...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

MBTA reducing Red, Orange, Blue Line service starting Monday

BOSTON - The MBTA says it will start running fewer trains on the Red, Orange and Blue lines, starting Monday.Riders will have to wait about an extra five minutes for a train as the lines will now "mirror typical Saturday schedules for the subway" on weekdays through the summer, the T said in an announcement Friday afternoon. There are no changes to any service on the Green Line.The MBTA says its doing this because it doesn't have enough dispatchers, a problem that federal inspectors flagged earlier this week."With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner," the T said in a statement.The agency said it will increase service if conditions change or it's able to add staff "The MBTA is exploring multiple options to add capacity at the Control Center, including an aggressive recruitment campaign, offering bonuses, and potentially hiring back former dispatchers," the T said.There will be one exception to the revised summer schedule. There will be regular weekday service for the 4th of July in the afternoon and evening.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Children’s affiliation — and expansion — make a lot of sense

IN A recent opinion piece in Commonwealth, Paul Hattis expressed support for the proposed affiliation between Boston Children’s Hospital and Franciscan Children’s. At a time when behavioral health is in crisis, there is more need than ever for our two hospitals to combine their collective experience and expertise to create a unique system of pediatric behavioral health and rehabilitative care, research, and teaching.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Juneteenth Celebrations Already Underway in Boston

Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday after being signed into law by President Joe Biden last year. The day celebrates the emancipation of slaves and is officially the 19th -- which falls on Sunday -- but festivities were already underway in Boston on Friday. Young performers showcased their...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor Wu rejects $10 million cut to Boston police overtime budget

BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has rejected a budget plan calling for a major cut to the police department's overtime budget, calling it a "false reduction." In a letter to the City Council, Wu said the cut of more than $10 million from the police overtime budget would "create budget unpredictability elsewhere." Instead, she is offering a counterproposal that would cut the department's budget by $1.2 million.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Inaugural Juneteenth parade planned for Boston on Sunday

BOSTON — A number of Juneteenth events are planned for the weekend across the Greater Boston area. Hyde Park's second annual community wide Juneteenth Celebration is planned for Saturday from 10:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will feature a 65-minute ceremonial celebration beginning with a Color Guard by...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

City Councilors want to crack down on Boston’s ‘problem properties.’ Here’s what’s in store.

The real estate market in Boston has been red-hot, with homes getting scooped up within days of listing, often going for well over the asking price. Apartments are similarly hard to come by — particularly affordable ones. According to the city, 65% of Boston residents are renters, and more than half spend upward of 30% of their income on their housing.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

The city of Boston officially apologizes for its role in slavery, pledges to remove anti-Black symbols

Boston’s city council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday apologizing for the Massachusetts capital’s role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. The resolution, which is non-binding, pledges the city will remove “prominent anti-Black symbols” and educate residents on the history of Boston’s slave trade, among other things. But it stops short of committing the city to funding any specific policies or programs to atone for slavery’s harms, such as paying reparations.
iheart.com

Mom Who Lost Son Vows To Overturn Illegal Immigrant License Law

An effort has been launched to overturn a new law that will allow illegal immigrants to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license. Opponents of the new law have launched a signature drive to petition for a statewide referendum to reverse the law before it takes effect next year. The measure was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

