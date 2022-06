A woman has appeared in court on four animal cruelty charges over the deaths of four dogs she left in a hot car while eating inside a nearby restaurant.According to local police in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Tesia White left the dogs in a car with the windows up and the air conditioning on. She claims she went back to check on them during the hour she was having lunch, but that when she returned to the car after her meal, the animals were in distress.In a recorded 911 call, a person can be heard describing the scene: “I’m outside...

