Yes, Britney Called Out Her Brother, But Fans Are Also Praising Her For Dragging Cops

Related
Martha Stewart says Snoop Dogg told her that when he goes to a party, 'everybody wants to know how's Martha'
"The Martha Stewart Podcast" will launch June 22 on iHeartRadio. Snoop Dogg, a longtime friend of the host, is the first guest on the show.
Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael. In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
The First Photo Of Ryan Gosling As Ken In The Upcoming "Barbie" Movie Was Released And Twitter Went Wild For It
"Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run."
Popculture
Michael J. Fox Delivers Heartcrushing Update on Career Due to Parkinson's Fight
Michael J. Fox is updating fans about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Back to the Future star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, raising awareness for the disease. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. During a chat on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, Fox got real about the difficulty he has with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
RELATED PEOPLE
Jill Duggar Reveals Shocking Physical Toll From Josh Duggar Child Molestation Scandal
Jill Duggar Dillard and her sisters sued the Springdale police department in 2017 after authorities allegedly leaked a police report with their private details to the media after their father, Jim Bob, told authorities their brother Josh had molested five minor girls. Jill and Jessa both came forward as two of the victims involved.Now, new information from the recently dismissed lawsuit revealed details of the shocking physical toll the stress of the scandal took on her body."The stress from it all caused me to be so stressed that, like, I almost, like – almost thrown up a couple of times,"...
People Want Kim Kardashian To Stay Away From These 17 Looks After The Reported Damage To Marilyn’s Iconic Dress Was Revealed
From Princess Diana's revenge dress to Britney Spears' denim corset gown, Kim better stay away from these iconic outfits.
We Need An American Girl Doll Who "Went To Fyre Festival," "Wrote Fanfiction On Wattpad," And 19 Other Hilarious Memes
"We need an American Girl Doll who filed for unemployment during the pandemic."
This Woman Went Viral After Responding To A Man Who Called Out Her "Valley Girl Accent," And I've Never Even Thought About Why Women Use Uptalk
"They're so lost in the sauce of sexism that they don't even realize the real reason they're upset."
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 Longest Running LGBTQ+ Relationship In Hollywood
Get your pen and pads out. It's time to take some notes.
A Ranking Of The Absolute Most Romantic Taylor Swift Lyrics (Part 2)
"Give me something that'll haunt me when you're not around."
17 Very, Very, VERY Good And Wholesome Things That Happened This Week
"100000/10, a highly enjoyable read!" —You after reading this post, probably
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chris Evans Finally Did The Puppy Interview — You're Welcome
Chris Evans naming every single dog Buster during this puppy interview is so wholesome.
PETS・
The Real Anna From "Inventing Anna" Admitted What She Did Was "Unethical," But She Hopes She's Given A Chance To Do Something "Legal"
"I like to believe I'm good at getting things done."
I Want To Hear All Your "Stranger Things" Theories And Predictions
I'm not prepared for the rest of the season.
BuzzFeed
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
717K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0