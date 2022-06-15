ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Britney Called Out Her Brother, But Fans Are Also Praising Her For Dragging Cops

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

First and foremost, I can't say it enough! Congratulations to Britney and Sam! As straight people love to say, "love wins."

@britneyspears/ instagram.com

That said, Britney took to Instagram for one of her most cohesive rants yet, this time against her brother, Bryan .

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

You see, it was rumored that Bryan was the only Spears family member invited to Britney's wedding.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

He wasn't.

Christopher Polk / FilmMagic / Getty Images

His girlfriend even had the audacity to say that he couldn't attend because of his daughter's graduation.

Instagram: @undefined

This also apparently wasn't true.

Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage for Shirine Coburn Communication / Getty Images

In a since-deleted IG post, Britney said he was never invited:

@britneyspears/ Instagram: @britneyspears

She criticizes Bryan's treatment of her during her Vegas residency.

@britneyspears/ Instagram: @britneyspears

"I know you’re my blood, and yes blood runs deep, but no family of mine would do what you guys did to me…" she says.

@britneyspears/ Instagram: @britneyspears

She ultimately confirmed: "You were never invited to my wedding."

@britneyspears/ Instagram: @britneyspears

FWIW, here's the "Britdependence Day" Instagram post she calls him out for:

@bryanspears/ Instagram: @undefined

And here's the podcast he appeared on in 2020 that she also calls him out for:

He also acknowledged Britney wants the conservatorship to end but questions her decision because......who will call and make her a reservation at places???

@Christian_Zamo 08:02 PM - 23 Jul 2020

But I digress, this post is not about her shitty family.

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

This is about a little excerpt that is gaining traction among her fans.

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

It's this one, where Britney compares her controlling power-hungry father to cops:

@britneyspears/ Instagram: @www.instagram.com/britneyspears

"I'm sorry but cops are kind of the EXACT same way."

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

"Just because they wear a star on their shirt every day they think that gives them the opportunity to bully people."

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

This little section caught the attention of many fans in the community.

Britney Spears going on a rant on Instagram just to deny reports that she invited her brother to her wedding, then adding in a little dig against the police 🥹 I love her so much.

@britneyacademic 11:20 PM - 14 Jun 2022

They loved it.

Britney’s new ig post where she randomly drags cops…love her

@pixiesxfairies 10:53 PM - 14 Jun 2022

From being a "balm to the spirit"...

Britney saying fuck the cops is such a balm to the spirit.

@simoncurtis 04:31 AM - 15 Jun 2022

... to "All Cops Afraid of Britney!"

ACAB stands for All Cops Afraid of Britney! https://t.co/p5lJXdoXWu

@tinaturnacorner 11:13 PM - 14 Jun 2022

It excited the fan base.

BRITNEY HATES COPS YASSSSS WE KNEW BABY

@paddington4marx 10:54 PM - 14 Jun 2022

As this fan said, "Britney taking a little time out of calling her dad out to talk shit about cops. She's just like me."

Britney taking a little time out of calling her dad out to talk shit about cops. She’s just like me

@cyennaaaa 12:27 AM - 15 Jun 2022

Ultimately, I think this tweet sums it up best:

Only Britney could open the notes app and type "Madonna fell 3 times at my party lol" and "fuck the cops and the police" in the same breathI will never not stan this woman

@IsaacCon2a 10:47 PM - 14 Jun 2022

