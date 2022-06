The MUNY kicked off its 104th, 2022 season with "Chicago," a mere nine months between two shows of the same production. You see, the truncated 103rd season's last show in September 2021 was also "Chicago," that had to be cut short in its run due to Covid concerns. Here, nine months on, amazingly, the same show (same actors, same sets, much the same everything) is finally finishing that run.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO