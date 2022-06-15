Greenwood Outdoor Pool Opening Monday, June 27th

BROOKLINE - As thousands of U.S. Open spectators wait in traffic lines or sit on shuttle buses to get to the course, a group of about 35 cars is parking only a five minute walk from the course, thanks to a teen and his friends looking to make a buck.Ben Barrocas lives about 200 yards from The Country Club, the Brookline spot hosting the U.S. Open through June 19. It was his dad's idea at first, and he thought it was crazy until he thought it through. Then, he texted his buddies, and they immediately came over to work. "I was like,...

2 DAYS AGO