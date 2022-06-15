ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greenwood Outdoor Pool Opening Monday, June 27th

gardner-ma.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the event of inclement weather, please call (978)...

www.gardner-ma.gov

graftoncommon.com

Silver Lake Beach opens Saturday — with restrictions

Silver Lake Beach opens for the summer on Saturday, but there’s a small hitch: both showers and hot food at the snack bar will be unavailable due to well water on the site failing to pass inspection. That does not, however, affect the lake water. “Due to our annual...
GRAFTON, MA
gardner-ma.gov

News Flash

Join us at Gardner Public Schools for Breakfast and Lunch this Summer!. The district is providing FREE meals for six weeks this summer at Gardner High. From Tuesday, July 5 through Friday, August 12, anyone 18 and under can enjoy breakfast and lunch for FREE...
GARDNER, MA
macaronikid.com

Playground Guide: Mount Vernon Park in Lawrence

Bathrooms: yes but at the time of my visit they were locked. Additional Features: 4 baseball diamonds, walking path, basketball court. Mount Vernon Park is tucked back in the trees of the quiet neighborhood of Mount Vernon and is probably the best maintained park in Lawrence. When you pull in, you will enter a large parking lot. When there are baseball games going on, the lot fills up, but if you go during school time or times without games you will have plenty of parking to choose from.
LAWRENCE, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Parades, games and fireworks: Where to find 4th of July celebrations

BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
GRAFTON, MA
The Landmark

Rutland celebrates 300th birthday Saturday

RUTLAND — After many months of planning, Rutland's 300th birthday celebration is finally here. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the town of Rutland will officially kick off its tricentennial celebration on the town common. Rutland was incorporated as a town on June 18, 1722. As part of the birthday...
RUTLAND, MA
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts

WALPOLE, Mass. — A viewer has shared video with NewsCenter 5 showing a bear walking through their front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Wright’s Farm celebrates 50 years

Chicken. Salad. Pasta. French fries. Rolls. Don’t like chicken? For $11.25 more you can order a 14-oz choice sirloin steak. You don’t see too many steaks at the 1,200-seat restaurant. People go to Wright’s Farm in North Smithfield for the family style chicken dinner. The restaurant serves 10,000...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Boston Globe

Vote: Where’s the best place to get ice cream in Massachusetts?

Tell us your favorite shop and what to order. With summer almost officially here, it’s time to think about some serious things like ice cream. We know that Bostonians are experts at naming their favorite flavors, toppings, and the ultimate question: What’s the best ice cream shop in Massachusetts?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

July 4th fireworks displays in eastern and central Massachusetts

If you know of a confirmed fireworks display in the area that is not listed, please email newstips@cbsboston.com. TOWN/CITYDATETIMELOCATIONRAIN DATEMashpeeJune 249:00Middle - High SchoolJuly 2BraintreeJune 259:30Braintree High SchoolHalifaxJune 25duskBehind HOPS playgroundMilfordJune 2510:00Plains ParkJune 26MiltonJune 259:45Hutchinson's FieldPepperellJune 25duskVarnum Brook ElementarySalisburyJune 2510:15Salisbury BeachSuttonJune 259:15Uxbridge Road fieldJuly 8UptonJune 25  dusk65 Pleasant StJune 26CantonJune 269:00Braintree High SchoolAuburnJune 309:30Pappas Recreation Complex  July 1SomervilleJune 309:15Trum fieldWorcestserJune 309:30East ParkAttleboroJuly 1duskHayward FieldJuly 5HinghamJuly 1duskHingham HarborLexingtonJuly 19:30Hastings ParkMarionJuly 19:15Silvershell Beach OrleansJuly 1duskRock HarborJuly 5AndoverJuly 29:20Andover High SchoolChathamJuly 29:00Veterans FieldFranklinJuly 210:00Franklin High SchoolLowellJuly 2duskLeLacheur ParkSalemJuly 29:15Derby WharfSalisburyJuly 210:15Salisbury BeachSharonJuly 29:30Lake MassapoagWilmingtonJuly 29:00Town Center FreetownJuly 3duskHathaway ParkJuly 9LynnJuly 39:00Red Rock Park Manchester-by-the-Sea  July 3  9:00  Singing BeachNeedhamJuly 3duskMemorial ParkRutlandJuly 39:20Memorial FieldSwampscottJuly 3duskMonument AveTewksburyJuly 39:30Livingston St ParkWalpoleJuly 39:00Town CenterWebsterJuly 3duskMemorial BeachWeymouthJuly 39:30Wessagusset BeachWilmingtonJuly 39:30Town CenterJuly 4AmesburyJuly 4duskWoodsom FarmBostonJuly 410:30  Charles River Esplanade BridgewaterJuly 49:30Legion Field CambridgeJuly 410:30Charles Riverfront EdgartownJuly 4duskEdgartown HarborFall RiverJuly 49:00Battleship Cove FalmouthJuly 4duskFalmouth Heights BeachJuly 5HarvardJuly 4duskFruitlands Musum $40/carMarbleheadJuly 49:15Marblehead Harbor NantucketJuly 49:00Jetties BeachNewtonJuly 49:00Albemarle FieldPlymouthJuly 49:15Pilgrim Memorial State ParkSandwichJuly 410:00Shawme PondEast BrookfieldJuly 9duskConnie Mack Field NahantJuly 99:00Bailey's Point ParkUxbridgeJuly 99:00McCloskey Field
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Teens making thousands of dollars parking cars for U.S. Open

BROOKLINE - As thousands of U.S. Open spectators wait in traffic lines or sit on shuttle buses to get to the course, a group of about 35 cars is parking only a five minute walk from the course, thanks to a teen and his friends looking to make a buck.Ben Barrocas lives about 200 yards from The Country Club, the Brookline spot hosting the U.S. Open through June 19. It was his dad's idea at first, and he thought it was crazy until he thought it through. Then, he texted his buddies, and they immediately came over to work. "I was like,...
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA
millburysutton.com

Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands: PYO strawberries

BERBERIAN’S FARM — 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase. CARLSON ORCHARDS — 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce apples, blueberries, raspberries and more. Online ordering/curbside pickup available...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston Globe

Listed: For $8,990,000, a historic Back Bay penthouse with a private roof deck

In a row of classic Back Bay brownstones, the Burrage Mansion’s white-stone, castle-like façade commands the attention of passersby along Commonwealth Avenue. Through the arched double-door entrance, things are equally striking. The building at 314 Commonwealth Ave. was built in 1899 and converted into condos in 2005, according to the listing, and has more than one claim to fame. Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sold a three-bedroom unit he owned on the second floor in 2008, and the living room of a different unit was featured in the 2019 “Little Women” remake. Now the building’s penthouse, Unit 4, which was featured in Architectural Digest, is on the market for $8,990,000.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to head-on collision on Memorial Bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded to Memorial Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a two-car motor vehicle accident. Emergency crews arrived around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after two cars collided head-on while crossing Memorial Bridge. One person was taken to the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Main Street and Boulder Drive in downtown Fitchburg to become two-way streets June 23

FITCHBURG — It has been a topic of discussion for more than 20 years: Changing a couple of downtown Fitchburg’s primary roadways from one-way to two-way traffic. At that time, Main Street from Day Street to Central Street and the entire length of Boulder Drive will cease being one-way roadways and become two-way streets.

